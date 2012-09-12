Dennis Smith
The Real Paul Ryan
While Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan has claimed that his plans to voucherize Medicare wouldn’t affect... more
Sep 12, 2012 4:47 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Scott Walker Is Lying, Again
<a href=\"http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KzoHqBhuV4&feature=youtu.be\" target=\"_blank\">Scott Walker\'s latest ad</a>, like his previous campaign ads, is full of lies. Actually, just one big lie.<br /><br />This one is about his alleged effo.. more
May 9, 2012 7:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Gov. Walker's Plan Would Kick 29,000 Kids Off of BadgerCare
When Dennis Smith, Gov. Scott Walker's secretary of the state Department of Health Services (DHS), conducted a public outreach tour to explain how he wanted to cut $467 million from Medicaid programs, he didn't mention how many... more
Nov 30, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 26 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Unelected Bureaucrat in Charge
Buried in the details of the $66 billion state budget—which state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) has laughably called the “best” budget she's ever seen—is a sobering, sweeping, anti-democratic change that will affect the 1.1 millio... more
Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Sister Hazel
Songs such as drummer MarkTrojanowski’s orchestral-leaning “Better Way,&rdquo Release ,CD Reviews more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews