No Coast Mohawk Fest Readies Three Days of Punk
To paraphrase the Exploited, punk's not dead—it's just taking a brief vacation in Milwaukee. The upcoming No Coast Mohawk Fest features more than enough first-generation-inspired punk to satisfy even the most die-hard of fans... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 3 Comments
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Peter Pan' Returns 2 Years Older and Wiser
On opening night of the world premiere of Michael Pink's Peter Pan in 2010, a desperate fellow asking... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Choice Between Democracy and Autocracy
Hear ye, hear ye! Let it be known that in this 10th month of the first year of His Majesty King John Hickenlooper's reign, the sovereign governor of the Kingdom of Colorado handed down an edict closing the grounds of the Capitol palace to t... more
Oct 21, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 6 Comments