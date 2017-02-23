RSS

Denzel Washington

The Golden Globes split itdown the middle: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave its Best MotionPicture trophy to Moonlight and to La La Land . Of course, the Globes havealways done at least one thing smarter than the Osc.. more

Feb 23, 2017 4:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

The La La Land juggernautwill be hard to stop between now and Oscar night, but here’s hoping the Academywill recognize a pair of outstanding performances in Fences .Denzel Washington directs andstars in this film, adapted .. more

Feb 2, 2017 2:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

These movies are scheduled to be out in theaters teh week of December 19th. more

Dec 20, 2016 1:11 PM Film Clips

The Magnificent Seven, starring the likes of Peter Sarsgaard, Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio, delivers much more violent action than character development. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:07 PM Film Clips

With a screenplay that is a hopelessly melodramatic regurgitation of hackneyed clichés from the hoary genre of boxing films, director Antone Fuqua’s Southpaw is a disappointment. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:24 PM Film Reviews

Director Johanna Hamilton’s marvelous documentary tells the largely forgotten story of a break-in at an FBI office in Pennsylvania by anti-war activists. What the burglars found was a trove of documents revealing the pervasive extent of FBI... more

Sep 24, 2014 2:10 AM Film Clips

The biographical one-man show is kind of a weird genre of theatre. One guy onstage is Lincoln or Twain or Clarence Darrow or some such. Under the best circumstances, it's an interesting look into the life of a historical figure. Early this month,.. more

Sep 2, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

 Bobby(Denzel Washington) and Stig (Mark Wahlberg) pull up to a small town diner inan old Challenger and proceed to plan a bank robbery. They are the odd coupleof 2 Guns ,a buddy comedy coupled with a crime thriller. Bobby and St.. more

Aug 2, 2013 1:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

This action-comedy was originally conceived as a vehicle for Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, in the wake of their Wedding Crashers success. Years passed before the project was assigned to Baltasar Kormákur, an Icelandic director who went with... more

Jul 31, 2013 12:15 AM Film Clips

The pilot who brings his plane and passengers down safely in a crisis was already an old Hollywood story when Dean Martin landed his 707 in Airport. The new twist in Flight is that the harrowing aerial descent is only the... more

Nov 2, 2012 2:21 PM Film Reviews

Denzel Washington is the reason to watch Safe House, an otherwise-by-numbers Hollywood action thriller... more

Feb 10, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more

Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With the manyproblems facing the world, a strong undercurrent of apocalyptic anxiety runs The Road ,Film more

Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Three years before 911, The Siege imagined Islamic suicide bombers bringing down buildings in New York and a repressive response by the U.S. government. Uncanny forecasting? Unlike most Americans, the team that conceived The Siege (out now on Blu.. more

Jun 15, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Trains have long been the setting for crime stories and thrillers. They are ideal as confi The Taking of Pelham 123 ,Film more

Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Trains have long been the setting for crime stories and thrillers. They are ideal as confined spaces in motion, roomy enough for greater interplay between passengers than the coach class cabin of a jetliner. As claustrophobic enclosures making th.. more

Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Italian singer-songwriter Carmen Consoli continues her push to make a name for herself sta Eva Contro Eva ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Robin Williams has been responsible for some of the very best and some of the very worst comedy of the past 30 years, but his maniac, full-body stand-up performances are still a sight to behold. In the year,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Drug kingpin Frank Lucas is no one to mess with. Denzel Washington's depiction in American Gangster reveals a man whose fierce pride is frozen into an implacable smirk. Impervious to the heroin habit on which his fortune is based, Lucas is soul o.. more

Feb 16, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

