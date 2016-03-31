Department On Aging
Abele and Larson Take Different Approaches to Appointee Who Filed a Racial Discrimination Suit
With less than a week to go before the April 5 election, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and his challenger, state Sen. Chris Larson, are taking very different stands on Jonette Arms, the highly respected interim director of the county's De.. more
Mar 31, 2016 2:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Chris Abele Aide Tried to Smear Jonette Arms Days after Racial Discrimination Complaint Was Made Public
UPDATED: I got a response from Abele's spokeswoman. See below.Will Chris Abele stop at nothing to be rid of Jonette Arms,the highly respected interim director of Milwaukee County’sDepartment on Aging who just filed a racial discrimination compla.. more
Mar 30, 2016 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
War and Remembrance
“Our Nov. 7 concert, a musical tribute in the spirit of Veterans Day,” says Alexander Platt, “is the fulfillment of a long-held dream of mine: to pay homage, in words and music, to the service and sacrifices of our service men and women more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music 1 Comments
Liz Taylor, Richard Burton’s Roller-Coaster Romance
Officials at 20th Century Fox didn’t know what was in store for them when they signed Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in a mammoth production intended to shore up the studio’s declining profits. At 29 she was acknowledged as one of the most b... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice Books