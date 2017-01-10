RSS

Department Of Corrections

"The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons."

Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM News Features 3 Comments

Progressives and conservatives agree that it's time to end mass incarceration. Wisconsin leads the nation in incarcerating African American men and spends $1.2 billion per year. The faith-based group WISDOM has provided action items to reduce incarceration.

May 12, 2015 8:58 PM News Features 7 Comments

A very public scolding by Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy has resulted in a letter from Gov. Scott Walker stating that the state Department of Corrections (DOC) would work with local leaders on concerns about the city's downtown jail.

Jun 18, 2014 3:24 AM News Features 3 Comments

