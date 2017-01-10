RSS
Department Of Corrections
Are Judges Responsible for Wisconsin’s Mass Incarceration Crisis?
“The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons.” more
Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Is It Time To End Mass Incarceration?
Progressives and conservatives agree that it’s time to end mass incarceration. Wisconsin leads the nation in incarcerating African American men and spends $1.2 billion per year. The faith-based group WISDOM has provided action items to redu... more
May 12, 2015 8:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Milwaukee Leaders Force Walker To Address Sex Offender Placement Policy
A very public scolding by Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy has resulted in a letter from Gov. Scott Walker stating that the state Department of Corrections (DOC) would work with local leaders on concerns about the city’s d... more
Jun 18, 2014 3:24 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
