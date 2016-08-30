Department Of Justice
Bring in the Feds
Aug 30, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Brad Schimel’s Political Department of Justice
Brad Schimel's Political Department of Justice

It's sad—and distressing—to witness how state Attorney General Brad Schimel has politicized the Department of Justice. Instead of providing unbiased, professional representation for the state, Schimel has transformed the department into a R...

Aug 9, 2016 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Aug 9, 2016 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
The Wisconsin Departments of Polluter Protection
When corporate polluters no longer have to worry about being prosecuted for destroying the environment to boost their profits, can we truly believe they will voluntarily stop pollution out of the goodness of their hearts?

May 24, 2016 1:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
May 24, 2016 1:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Incarceration’s Dirty Little Secrets
It's becoming clear the Gov. Scott Walker administration had no qualms about breaking laws—and bones—in an incarceration system for youths that, just as for adults, house racial minorities in remote locations to create jobs in small towns f...

Mar 1, 2016 3:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Mar 1, 2016 3:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Policing Is Changing at Long Last
There were good reasons for the anger and skepticism of many of the 700-plus people packing a public hearing last week as the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Departme...

Jan 26, 2016 1:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Jan 26, 2016 1:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Southridge Boots Bus Stop Protesters from Site
Private security guards asked an estimated 100 protesters—and the media—to leave Greendale's Southridge Mall property on Saturday afternoon as they protested the

Apr 22, 2014 9:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Apr 22, 2014 9:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features