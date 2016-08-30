RSS

Department Of Justice

lorettalynch.jpg.jpe

Evan Goyke, David Bowen, Wisconsin, Scott Walker, Brad Schimel, police involved shooting, MPD, Sylville Smith, Sherman Park, Loretta Lynch, Department of Justice, Milwaukee, Louis Fortis Editor/Publisher more

Aug 30, 2016 2:46 PM Expresso 1 Comments

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

It’s sad—and distressing—to witness how state Attorney General Brad Schimel has politicized the Department of Justice. Instead of providing unbiased, professional representation for the state, Schimel has transformed the department into a R... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:26 PM Expresso 3 Comments

wipollution.jpg.jpe

When corporate polluters no longer have to worry about being prosecuted for destroying the environment to boost their profits, can we truly believe they will voluntarily stop pollution out of the goodness of their hearts? more

May 24, 2016 1:18 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

news_jail.jpg.jpe

It’s becoming clear the Gov. Scott Walker administration had no qualms about breaking laws—and bones—in an incarceration system for youths that, just as for adults, house racial minorities in remote locations to create jobs in small towns f... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:43 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

policechange.jpg.jpe

There were good reasons for the anger and skepticism of many of the 700-plus people packing a public hearing last week as the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Departme... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:10 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

2014-04-19_12-13-58_45.jpg.jpe

Private security guards asked an estimated 100 protesters—and the media—to leave Greendale’s Southridge Mall property on Saturday afternoon as they protested the more

Apr 22, 2014 9:46 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES