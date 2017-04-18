RSS

Department Of Natural Resources

news1_illustration.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s environment may be under threat because of a Walker-Trump scheme to weaken the DNR and the EPA. more

Apr 18, 2017 4:35 PM News Features 1 Comments

takingliberties_walkersjobagency.jpg.jpe

Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in. more

Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

wipollution.jpg.jpe

When corporate polluters no longer have to worry about being prosecuted for destroying the environment to boost their profits, can we truly believe they will voluntarily stop pollution out of the goodness of their hearts? more

May 24, 2016 1:18 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

takingliberties.jpg.jpe

Penokee Hills stand as a reminder that people who care about natural resources can still win against sleazy politicians on the take. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:01 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

artpreview_ha_b.jpg.jpe

On Aug. 15, the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail will be leading a leisurely two-mile stroll along the trail to highlight public art found along the way. Similar events continue into September. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:23 PM Visual Arts

onmusic_lexallen_byraebu.jpg.jpe

Rae Bu

Lex Allen’s debut Anonymous Vibes fell under the radar when it was first released early last year, which was a shame if not a surprise, given that it was a posh, contemporary soul album in a city where there isn’t a huge market for that kind of th.. more

Jan 20, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

Tonight, leaders from theWisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries team will discuss and seekadditional feedback on the Lake Michigan Integrated Fisheries Management Plan. Thisplan will guide fisheries management of the lake for the n.. more

Sep 17, 2014 9:30 PM Around MKE

cows.jpg.jpe

Only in Wisconsin would the sordid Abu Ghraib prison torture scandal be re-enacted with cows in the role of the victims of abuse.Remember when California dairy farmers launched a series more

Dec 18, 2013 2:24 AM Taking Liberties

mdh_deer_4031490_860x466.jpg.jpe

Ed called up Charley and said the two of them owed it to themselves to go on one last Wisconsin deer hunt. They weren’t getting any younger and everybody else in their old deer hunting party more

Nov 27, 2013 1:31 AM Taking Liberties

walker.jpg.jpe

Anyone who has ever spent time around a campfire in the woods while growing up remembers that eerie time in the dark of the night when someone quietly begins telling a really scary story more

Sep 9, 2013 6:04 PM Taking Liberties

news_solar.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans have been shivering and wet this past week, so it’s easy to believe that our soggy, cold April means that global warming or climate change isn’t a serious threat.But unfortunately it is. more

Apr 16, 2013 11:41 PM News Features

blogimage15132.jpe

Run it like a business. Improve customer service. Fast turnaround times. Those are the guiding concepts in a draft plan to reorganize the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) into a “charter agency... more

Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 6 Comments

Jul 6, 2010 8:46 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5445.gif

Jun 10, 2010 3:54 PM Daily Dose

blogimage11163.jpe

Only in Wisconsin would it be controversial for the state department charged with protecting wildlife to collaborate with a private organization that cares about animals.As we watch in horror as birds and reptiles get slimed with toxic gunk... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

blogimage10699.jpe

Mose Allison’s laconically bluesy recordings from the 1950s and ’60s were more like a dry martini than a shot of whiskey, making them hard to place alongside Muddy Waters. They were also a little too straightforward and matter of fact for j... more

Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Gone ice fishing.,Art for Art's Sake more

Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage5445.jpe

For the third program of its 2008-2009 season, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s resident piano/violin/cello ensemble the Prometheus Trio will perform lesser-known pieces from three of classical music’s most enduring composers. Among th... more

Feb 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES