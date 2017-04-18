Department Of Natural Resources
Wisconsin's Environment Under Threat
Wisconsin’s environment may be under threat because of a Walker-Trump scheme to weaken the DNR and the EPA. more
Apr 18, 2017 4:35 PM A.J. MacDonald News Features 1 Comments
The Flat Earth Department of Natural Resources
Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in. more
Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
The Wisconsin Departments of Polluter Protection
When corporate polluters no longer have to worry about being prosecuted for destroying the environment to boost their profits, can we truly believe they will voluntarily stop pollution out of the goodness of their hearts? more
May 24, 2016 1:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Getting Away to the Penokee Hills
Penokee Hills stand as a reminder that people who care about natural resources can still win against sleazy politicians on the take. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:01 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Lake Michigan Fisheries Forum Meeting
Tonight, leaders from theWisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries team will discuss and seekadditional feedback on the Lake Michigan Integrated Fisheries Management Plan. Thisplan will guide fisheries management of the lake for the n.. more
Sep 17, 2014 9:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Cow Abuse Video Highlights the Dangers of Factory Farms
Only in Wisconsin would the sordid Abu Ghraib prison torture scandal be re-enacted with cows in the role of the victims of abuse.Remember when California dairy farmers launched a series more
Dec 18, 2013 2:24 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Last Deer Hunt
Ed called up Charley and said the two of them owed it to themselves to go on one last Wisconsin deer hunt. They weren’t getting any younger and everybody else in their old deer hunting party more
Nov 27, 2013 1:31 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Dark, Scary DNR
Anyone who has ever spent time around a campfire in the woods while growing up remembers that eerie time in the dark of the night when someone quietly begins telling a really scary story more
Sep 9, 2013 6:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Earth Day 2013
Milwaukeeans have been shivering and wet this past week, so it’s easy to believe that our soggy, cold April means that global warming or climate change isn’t a serious threat.But unfortunately it is. more
Apr 16, 2013 11:41 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Wisconsin's New DNR
Run it like a business. Improve customer service. Fast turnaround times. Those are the guiding concepts in a draft plan to reorganize the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) into a “charter agency... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Brian McCombie Around MKE 6 Comments
Waukesha Mayor Scrima: Yeah, We Do Need More Information About Water and Costs
Jul 6, 2010 8:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
DNR Rejects Waukesha’s Water Application for Now
Jun 10, 2010 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
‘Humane’ Isn’t a Dirty Word
Only in Wisconsin would it be controversial for the state department charged with protecting wildlife to collaborate with a private organization that cares about animals.As we watch in horror as birds and reptiles get slimed with toxic gunk... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
