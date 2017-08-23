Depression
WebsterX Numbs the Pain on "Everfeel"
Earlier this year the singular Milwaukee rapper WebsterX released Daymares , a dense, absorbing record about confronting demons. That album ends on a note of triumph—to the extent that it has a narrative, WebsterX comes out on top in the end—but a.. more
Aug 23, 2017 7:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WebsterX Looks Beyond the Darkness
WebsterX looks back on a major battle with depression and anxiety, in his own singular way, on the rapper’s long-anticipated debut album, Daymares. more
Mar 21, 2017 3:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Ben Gibbard w/ Julien Baker @ The Pabst Theater
No songwriter in recent memory has better captured the physical sensation of depression than Julien Baker. more
Jan 19, 2017 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Writing About Music
Music is a language of its own, but even many of us who speak it don’t actually understand the grammar, can’t read it or possess a limited vocabulary. Music Theory For Beginners puts the complex topic into an easily understood, illustrated ... more
Oct 27, 2015 7:57 PM David Luhrssen Books
Hayward Williams Makes His Own ‘Moondance’
Although he was never one to romanticize suffering, for Hayward Williams, depression was the devil he knew. Over the years the Milwaukee songwriter had learned to accept the condition, and, like many artists, even take inspiration from it.... more
Nov 12, 2014 11:48 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Ryan Exposed
The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Mike Fredrickson
A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career in the 2000s. His talents caught the attention of more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wilco From the Ashes
Wilco has grown older, extending its reach without entirely outgrowing the No Depression movement that nurtured the band in the early years of the 1990s. Unlike many two-dimensional cow punks and shallow traffickers in Americana, Wilco had enoug.. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Behold Something Bigger Than Tupac
Back in the day, Tupac Shakur embodied rap as aggressive criticism of the world
Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Constellation Approach: Stop repeating the same old patterns
No matter how "evolved" a person gets, it seems like the one thing that can manage to bring a person down is getting sucked back into a bad family dynamic. Instead of moving cross-country to escape (or wishing you could), the workshop below could .. more
Jun 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Copper Toxicity
My mother was recently diagnosed with Copper Toxicity Syndrome. Shortly after, I was diagnosed with the same. As we undergo detox and research the subject, we find that so many conditions could have a root cause of copper toxicity. Some more co.. more
Jun 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Gableman’s Tough-on-Crime Message Doesn’t Match Reco
If you only watched the campaign ads, you would think that Supreme Court justices are the
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Fever Marlene w/ The Redwalls @ Turner Hall
When multiple bands have li
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews