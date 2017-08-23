RSS

Depression

Earlier this year the singular Milwaukee rapper WebsterX released Daymares , a dense, absorbing record about confronting demons. That album ends on a note of triumph—to the extent that it has a narrative, WebsterX comes out on top in the end—but a.. more

Aug 23, 2017 7:50 PM On Music

WebsterX looks back on a major battle with depression and anxiety, in his own singular way, on the rapper’s long-anticipated debut album, Daymares. more

Mar 21, 2017 3:14 PM Music Feature

Photos courtesy Kellen Nordstrom

No songwriter in recent memory has better captured the physical sensation of depression than Julien Baker. more

Jan 19, 2017 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Music is a language of its own, but even many of us who speak it don’t actually understand the grammar, can’t read it or possess a limited vocabulary. Music Theory For Beginners puts the complex topic into an easily understood, illustrated ... more

Oct 27, 2015 7:57 PM Books

Although he was never one to romanticize suffering, for Hayward Williams, depression was the devil he knew. Over the years the Milwaukee songwriter had learned to accept the condition, and, like many artists, even take inspiration from it.... more

Nov 12, 2014 11:48 AM Local Music 1 Comments

The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career in the 2000s. His talents caught the attention of more

Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Wilco has grown older, extending its reach without entirely outgrowing the No Depression movement that nurtured the band in the early years of the 1990s. Unlike many two-dimensional cow punks and shallow traffickers in Americana, Wilco had enoug.. more

Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

No matter how "evolved" a person gets, it seems like the one thing that can manage to bring a person down is getting sucked back into a bad family dynamic. Instead of moving cross-country to escape (or wishing you could), the workshop below could .. more

Jun 28, 2008 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

My mother was recently diagnosed with Copper Toxicity Syndrome.  Shortly after, I was diagnosed with the same.  As we undergo detox and research the subject, we find that so many conditions could have a root cause of copper toxicity.  Some more co.. more

Jun 23, 2008 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

