Derek Williams

Funny—when I’d file open records requests withMilwaukee County to look into the communications of the Walker administration,the county always provided them for no cost. In fact, just a few weeks ago, the county mailed mea disc with more than .. more

May 2, 2013 6:04 PM Daily Dose

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn.He’s had to defend his officers’ conduct in the in-custody death of Derek Williams, the U.S. Attorney’s office has begun investigating... more

Oct 24, 2012 4:43 PM News Features

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and his department have been taking a terrible beating lately. No one has to point out the irony of that sentence... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

As of this writing, we don’t know if U.S. Attorney James Santelle will investigate the death of Derek Williams while in the back of a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) squad car... more

Sep 26, 2012 3:49 PM Expresso

The lo-fi murmurs ofmany of these “lost” recordings by Jamaican singer Kiddus I, recorded circa1980, only enhance their appeal. Aside from a couple of earnest efforts to ridethe fading disco wave, the tracks on this two-disc set are root,CD... more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

