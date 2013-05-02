Derek Williams
Abele Wants $1,000 for His Emails—But He’d Never Charged a Fee When They Concerned Walker: UPDATED
Funny—when I’d file open records requests withMilwaukee County to look into the communications of the Walker administration,the county always provided them for no cost. In fact, just a few weeks ago, the county mailed mea disc with more than .. more
May 2, 2013 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
MPD Chief Ed Flynn on Derek Williams’ Death
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn.He’s had to defend his officers’ conduct in the in-custody death of Derek Williams, the U.S. Attorney’s office has begun investigating... more
Oct 24, 2012 4:43 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Targeting Police Chief Edward Flynn
Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and his department have been taking a terrible beating lately. No one has to point out the irony of that sentence... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Williams’ Death Must Be Thoroughly Investigated
As of this writing, we don’t know if U.S. Attorney James Santelle will investigate the death of Derek Williams while in the back of a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) squad car... more
Sep 26, 2012 3:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Kiddus I
