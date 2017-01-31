Derelle Rideout
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: El-Shareef & Derelle Rideout, Ju Preach, Hakeem Paragon, Joey Burbs
Jan 31, 2017 8:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
El-Shareef Takes it Back to His Birth Year on "Benjamins Talk"
One of Milwaukee's most consistent rappers, El-Shareef is preparing to release a new mixtape with the equally consistent Milwaukee producer Derelle Rideout called Matching Verts, and today he gave us a taste of what the mixtape might hold with a n.. more
Jan 11, 2017 7:18 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: AR Wesley, P. Khalid, J.J. Jabber, Shaun Flow
As we’ve written many times before, the bench inMilwaukee’s hip-hop scene now runs so deep that a good deal of talent isgetting overlooked, including rappers who just a few years ago would have beenthe center of attention. One rapper who didn.. more
Jan 11, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Renz Young, Kewii, El-Shareef, Pharaoh Mac & DMT
Renz Young – “Mannequin” (Produced by Derelle Rideout)Renz Young is fairly new to the Milwaukee rap scene, but already he lays claim to one of the city’s great voices: It’s gruff yet light, with just a whisper of raspiness. His latest track, .. more
Jul 31, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Vonny Del Fresco's Exquisitely Produced New Album, 'Memoirs'
Milwaukee rapper Vonny Del Fresco does not make a huge first impression. That’s not an insult. Del Fresco’s unassuming presence—low-key but alert, relaxed but never passive—is precisely what makes him such a welcome presence in the city’s rap scen.. more
May 26, 2015 5:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Vonny Del Fresco Mellows Out on 'Daylight'
Up-and-coming Milwaukee rapper Vonny Del Fresco is putting the final touches on his debut album Memoirs , which should be out this spring. With so many young rappers in the city announcing themselves loudly right now, Del Fresco stands out by opti.. more
Mar 12, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pizzle Offers His Own Spin on "Chiraq," "#Kilwaukee"
Pizzle became the latest in an ever growing line of rappers to offer his spin on Tyga/Game/Lil Durk/Nicki Minaj/Meek Mill/Lil Herb's "Chiraq" today with his latest track, "#Kilwaukee," and unlike most of the remixes and freestyles of the track clu.. more
May 13, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Psycho
Filmed with a scant budget amid considerable studio objections, leaving Alfred Hitchcock to use the crew from his “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” television show to save money, Psycho went on to become one of the director’s most iconi more
Jan 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stick a Fork in It: 2010 News Quiz
What can we say about a year that included an earthquake in Haiti, a 500-year flood in Milwaukee and a political firestorm at all levels of government? 2010 provided plenty of drama (Gov.-elect Scott Walker’s high-stakes refusal of $810 mil... more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments
Bad Company
One of many hard-rock super groups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Racists Return
Among the most revealing aspects of life during the Obama presidency is the panoply of responses to a black family in the White House. What made so many of us proud of our country on Jan. 20, 2009, has increasingly provoked expressions of h... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 9 Comments
Built to Spill w/ Fauxbois
Along with Pavement, Built to Spill was one of the most important indie-rock bands of the ’90s, laying the groundwork for bands like Death Cab for Cutie, The Shins and Modest Mouse with a string of masterful guitar-pop albums. The last more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cage the Elephant
Cage the Elephant took its name from the Hindu religion’s symbol of the elephant as goodness and positive energy. They liked the idea of being able to channel or “cage” that energy. It’s a mantra that has proven successful for this more
Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cowboy Junkies
It’s been over 20 years since the Cowboy Junkies recorded their most famous song, a hypnotically sparse cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Sweet Jane” from their Trinity Session album, and although the band’s cult stat more
Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee