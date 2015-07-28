RSS

Derrick Buisch

Courtesy of Haggerty Museum

Metaphorical reaches of landscape thread through the exhibition “Current Tendencies IV: Topography Transformed” at Milwaukee’s Haggerty Museum of Art. more

Jul 28, 2015 6:12 PM Visual Arts

“Current Tendencies” is an ongoing series of exhibitions at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art that showcase the work of established and emerging regional artists. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:00 PM Visual Arts

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Visual Arts

With Print: MKE 2013 coming to Milwaukee this week, numerouslocal galleries bring exceptional print shows to the city.  At Tory Folliard Gallery, theexhibition “Contemporary Prints” features a wide variety of print images thatillustrate the .. more

Mar 18, 2013 12:53 AM Visual Arts

In a serendipitous complement to the Milwaukee Art Museum’s recently opened exhibition “Color Rush: 75 Years of Color Photography in America,” ToryFolliard Gallery presents their interpretation of how artists explore color inthe exhibition ti.. more

Feb 22, 2013 8:47 PM Visual Arts

Tory Folliard Gallery welcomes the New Year by inviting several debut artists to Milwaukee. In the exhibition opening January 7 titled “Color Vibrations” three new artists display their paintings, sculpture and a site-specific piece using ref.. more

Jan 6, 2011 6:55 AM Visual Arts

The Manhattan Transfer was one of the most successful vocal jazz and pop ensembles of the ’70s and ’80s, selling records by the truckload and earning a whooping 12 Grammy nominations with their 1985 album Vocalese. Since it’s Dece,Today more

Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The wait is over: After long delays, Milwaukee’s kaleidoscopic indie-rock ensemble Decibully will finally release its own personal Chinese Democracy, World Travels Fast. The band has been streaming the record online for a year now, but,Toda... more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “... more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

