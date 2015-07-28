Derrick Buisch
‘Current Tendencies’ at Haggerty Museum
Metaphorical reaches of landscape thread through the exhibition “Current Tendencies IV: Topography Transformed” at Milwaukee’s Haggerty Museum of Art. more
Jul 28, 2015 6:12 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Current Tendencies IV’ Presents Visual Artists in Visual Dialogue
“Current Tendencies” is an ongoing series of exhibitions at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art that showcase the work of established and emerging regional artists. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Madison Museum Is The Setting For The ‘2013 Wisconsin Triennial’
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Folliard's "Contemporary Prints" Presents Diversity of the Medium
With Print: MKE 2013 coming to Milwaukee this week, numerouslocal galleries bring exceptional print shows to the city. At Tory Folliard Gallery, theexhibition “Contemporary Prints” features a wide variety of print images thatillustrate the .. more
Mar 18, 2013 12:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Revive at Tory Folliard's "COLOR!"
In a serendipitous complement to the Milwaukee Art Museum’s recently opened exhibition “Color Rush: 75 Years of Color Photography in America,” ToryFolliard Gallery presents their interpretation of how artists explore color inthe exhibition ti.. more
Feb 22, 2013 8:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Color Vibrations @ Tory Folliard Gallery
Tory Folliard Gallery welcomes the New Year by inviting several debut artists to Milwaukee. In the exhibition opening January 7 titled “Color Vibrations” three new artists display their paintings, sculpture and a site-specific piece using ref.. more
Jan 6, 2011 6:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Manhattan Transfer Christmas Show
The Manhattan Transfer was one of the most successful vocal jazz and pop ensembles of the ’70s and ’80s, selling records by the truckload and earning a whooping 12 Grammy nominations with their 1985 album Vocalese. Since it’s Dece,Today more
Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Decibully Listening Party
The wait is over: After long delays, Milwaukee’s kaleidoscopic indie-rock ensemble Decibully will finally release its own personal Chinese Democracy, World Travels Fast. The band has been streaming the record online for a year now, but,Toda... more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Altar Boyz
The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “... more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments