la crosse.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schliecher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention, once again, to Milwaukee's "People's Flag" campaign. It's been indisputably successful—the new Milwaukee .. more

Jun 8, 2017 3:21 PM On Music

la+cro.jpg.jpe

Because there’s no better way to celebrate the unique character of your city than with a contest directly Xeroxed from another city’s, two Wisconsin municipalities have launched campaigns that might look mighty familiar to Milwaukeeans. “Artist su.. more

Jun 6, 2017 11:39 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

localmusic_earrecords_c.jpg.jpe

With Ear Records, Milwaukee designer Shaun Miller has created a real record label out of a fake one. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:19 PM Local Music 1 Comments

vesselmain.jpg.jpe

Bicycles have been used for delivery purposes dating as farback as the 1860s. Even after the invention of the automobile, bike couriers haveremained heavily relied upon, especially in dense metropolitan areas, becauseof their ability to ev.. more

Jun 29, 2016 7:30 PM Around MKE

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of truth telling with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about something we all care way, way, way too much: The Milwaukee flag. With the campaign to cre.. more

May 19, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

peoples flag.jpg.jpe

milwaukeeflag.com

With any luck the latest push to overhaul Milwaukee’sflag will end where every previous effort has: with the public seeing theproposed alternative, shrugging and moving on. We’ve been through this before. Everyfive or 10 years, Milwaukee is rem.. more

May 17, 2016 6:00 PM Around MKE 26 Comments

We've stood up for Milwaukee's oft-criticized, endearingly kitschy flag before on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, but we've never had anybody on the show share thei.. more

Oct 15, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer: All hands on deck! Some guy with a podcast insulted a historic symbol of our city’s roots, values and traditions, so we as a city must come together and respond by… washing our hands of that symbol? Is Milwaukee really.. more

Jun 4, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

offthecuff_plaidtuba.jpg.jpe

Plaid Tuba’s Reginald Baylor and Heidi Witz on the importance of bringing basic business sense to the art community. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:01 PM Off the Cuff

a+egateway_fashion.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee has a vibrant and dynamic fashion scene. This may come as a surprise to those who view the East and West Coasts as the be-all-and-end-all of United States couture. more

Nov 18, 2014 8:52 PM A&E Feature 2 Comments

jon mueller on drums.jpg.jpe

Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w.. more

Nov 11, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

goodkind staff facebook.jpg.jpe

Photo: facebook.com/goodkindbayview

One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more

Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

badger tales.jpg.jpe

TheYouth Theatre Company of Plymouth,Wisconsin celebrates our fair state next month with a stage presentationfeaturing 30 youth and adults from the Plymouth area. Badger Talesis billed as “a celebration of all that is Wisconsin in both story a.. more

Jun 2, 2014 11:25 AM Theater

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating a rare victory for critics. After the Milwaukee Art Museum revealed the design for its proposed addition last month, critics including Ur.. more

May 22, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

blackbox visual.jpg.jpe

MilwaukeeInstitute of Art and Design graduates and former classmates Erik Holman andVassi Slavova have been producing short films and award-winning animationstogether since 2009. After deciding to take their passion even further and stepaway f.. more

Apr 14, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage18328.jpe

After modern, what's next? That question began to trouble architects, philosophers and artists well before the 20th century slipped into the new millennium. As Judith Gura stresses in Design After Modernism, 21st-century designers embrace t... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage13675.jpe

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys. Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s office seem more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage12916.jpe

Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more

Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

