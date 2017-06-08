Design
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee's "People's Flag" Campaign Spawns Imitators
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schliecher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention, once again, to Milwaukee's "People's Flag" campaign. It's been indisputably successful—the new Milwaukee .. more
Jun 8, 2017 3:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Creativity in Action: Eau Claire and La Crosse Have Their Own People's Flags Campaigns Now
Because there’s no better way to celebrate the unique character of your city than with a contest directly Xeroxed from another city’s, two Wisconsin municipalities have launched campaigns that might look mighty familiar to Milwaukeeans. “Artist su.. more
Jun 6, 2017 11:39 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Ear Records Pairs Real Designs with (Mostly) Real Albums
With Ear Records, Milwaukee designer Shaun Miller has created a real record label out of a fake one. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:19 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music 1 Comments
Vessel Workshop: Born and Raised in Riverwest
Bicycles have been used for delivery purposes dating as farback as the 1860s. Even after the invention of the automobile, bike couriers haveremained heavily relied upon, especially in dense metropolitan areas, becauseof their ability to ev.. more
Jun 29, 2016 7:30 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Problem With the People's Flag of Milwaukee Campaign
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of truth telling with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about something we all care way, way, way too much: The Milwaukee flag. With the campaign to cre.. more
May 19, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Please Stop Humoring The Misguided Campaign to Replace Milwaukee’s Flag
With any luck the latest push to overhaul Milwaukee’sflag will end where every previous effort has: with the public seeing theproposed alternative, shrugging and moving on. We’ve been through this before. Everyfive or 10 years, Milwaukee is rem.. more
May 17, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 26 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Debating the Milwaukee Flag
We've stood up for Milwaukee's oft-criticized, endearingly kitschy flag before on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, but we've never had anybody on the show share thei.. more
Oct 15, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Idiotic Campaign to Replace Milwaukee's Flag
This week on The Disclaimer: All hands on deck! Some guy with a podcast insulted a historic symbol of our city’s roots, values and traditions, so we as a city must come together and respond by… washing our hands of that symbol? Is Milwaukee really.. more
Jun 4, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Where Art Meets Business
Plaid Tuba’s Reginald Baylor and Heidi Witz on the importance of bringing basic business sense to the art community. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:01 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Milwaukee’s Fashion Scene
Milwaukee has a vibrant and dynamic fashion scene. This may come as a surprise to those who view the East and West Coasts as the be-all-and-end-all of United States couture. more
Nov 18, 2014 8:52 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature 2 Comments
Jon Mueller and Friends Celebrate Design at AIGA's "Futura Extra Bold" Concert
Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w.. more
Nov 11, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bay View's Goodkind Restaurant Opens This Weekend
One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more
Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Badger Tales in Plymouth
TheYouth Theatre Company of Plymouth,Wisconsin celebrates our fair state next month with a stage presentationfeaturing 30 youth and adults from the Plymouth area. Badger Talesis billed as “a celebration of all that is Wisconsin in both story a.. more
Jun 2, 2014 11:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: Architecture Critics to the Rescue, And Local News Lets You Decide
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating a rare victory for critics. After the Milwaukee Art Museum revealed the design for its proposed addition last month, critics including Ur.. more
May 22, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Blackbox Visual Brings a Unique Aesthetic to Milwaukee
MilwaukeeInstitute of Art and Design graduates and former classmates Erik Holman andVassi Slavova have been producing short films and award-winning animationstogether since 2009. After deciding to take their passion even further and stepaway f.. more
Apr 14, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Design After Modernism: Furniture and Interiors 1970-2010 (W.W. Norton), by Judith Gura
After modern, what's next? That question began to trouble architects, philosophers and artists well before the 20th century slipped into the new millennium. As Judith Gura stresses in Design After Modernism, 21st-century designers embrace t... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Humorous ‘Big Boys’ Takes Aim at Big Business
Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys. Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s office seem more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more
Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee