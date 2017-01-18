Despicable Me
Martin Sheen-Albert Finney’s ‘Loophole’ out on Blu-ray
Good heist movies have alwaysinvolved displays of meticulous skill. In the opening scene of Loophole (1981)gangsters, working with drills and nitroglycerine through droplets, open a safewith great care. The tense silence scr.. more
Jan 18, 2017 2:09 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Minions
The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips 7.9.15
Shot inexpensively using the found-footage concept in Fresno, Calif., The Gallows follows a group of high school kids who break into a condemned school on the anniversary of a tragic accident. more
Jul 8, 2015 12:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
THE OTHER GUYS, NANNY McPHEE RETURNS, BACK NINE, THE A-TEAM, LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA'HOOLE, THE TOWN, DESPICABLE ME, MICMACS, more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies