Despicable Me

loopholeihh.jpg.jpe

Good heist movies have alwaysinvolved displays of meticulous skill. In the opening scene of Loophole (1981)gangsters, working with drills and nitroglycerine through droplets, open a safewith great care. The tense silence scr.. more

Jan 18, 2017 2:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

minons.jpg.jpe

The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews

gallows_02.jpg.jpe

Shot inexpensively using the found-footage concept in Fresno, Calif., The Gallows follows a group of high school kids who break into a condemned school on the anniversary of a tragic accident. more

Jul 8, 2015 12:38 AM Film Clips

blogimage13439.jpe

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

