RSS

Dessert

ed.jpg.jpe

Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more

Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19409.jpe

On a family trip to Arizona a couple of years ago, Becky Berger and her husband, Scott, couldn't help but notice the frozen yogurt shops that seemed to be everywhere, and how popular they were. “The kids just loved it,” she recalls... more

Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19126.jpe

At least one new food item is guaranteed to create a spectacle at Summerfest this year. Martino's, a longtime staple of the festival's Miller Lite Oasis area, is now selling a nearly 2-foot-long Chicago hot dog, a 1-pound link heaping with ... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18847.jpe

Many people like Bombay Sweets for its simplicity: There is no table service, plates and cutlery are made of plastic, and the offerings are strictly vegetarian. The food is very good—some of the very best East Indian cuisine in the area... more

May 31, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES