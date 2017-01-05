Detroit Tigers
Billy Martin, Chinese Aviator: One of the First Great Beefs in Brewers History
In 1973, the Brewers were in a tight spot. Three seasons ofmiserable baseball had worn out the novelty of a Big League team back inMilwaukee. Attendance dropped each season, plummeting to a league-worst 600,000in 1972. Only 13,800 people s.. more
Jan 5, 2017 8:27 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The Sweet Bye and Bye
Weeks off don't always come at a good time for football teams, but the breaks broke right for the Badgers and Packers. A bye last week gave UW a chance to recover from a painful loss to Michigan State and prepare more
Nov 7, 2012 12:47 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Sometimes You’re Thrown for a Loop
Prince Fielder is in the World Series, but not the one Brewer fans wanted. And thanks to the Giants, Fielder can't give them a little vicarious revenge against the Cardinals for last October... more
Oct 24, 2012 10:17 PM Frank Clines More Sports
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee