Dev Estate
Cleavage II: Prince Groom at Fresh Water this month
The mission of The Prince Groom is probably one of the most culturally significant missions imaginable. The performance looks to: “break down gender stereotypes especially those that perpetuate violence as inherent to masculinity .” So mu.. more
Jan 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cleavage at the Wherehouse
It’s a variety show exploring the nature of masculinity. From the outside it all looks so bewildering. The text promoting the event describes it as an opportunity to, “discover the mysteries of masculine wiles at the beautiful Hot Water Wher.. more
Jul 31, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Serbian Takeout at Lucky’s Euro Deli
The name Lucky’s Euro Deli (1480 S. 84th St., inside Lucky Mini Mart) offers little clue as to what is inside. Likewise for Lucky’s modest storefront exterior in a West Allis strip mall. The sign in the window, however, clues you in with an... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Wisconsin Filmmakers Travel ‘Into the Pit’
The Internet, with its blogs, comment boards and chat rooms, is giving voice to what was once a marginalized subspecies of moviegoer: a fringe community of fanboys (and girls) who spent their adolescence renting every horror movie at the lo... more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Film Reviews