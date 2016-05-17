RSS

Dev Patel

The Man Who Knew Infinity is a well-wrought biography of a brilliant figure, Srinivasa Ramanujan, who remains little known outside his own field of mathematics. more

May 17, 2016 4:13 PM Film Reviews

Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is an admirable sequel if not as good as the original. more

Mar 11, 2015 5:10 PM Film Reviews

Â© 2015 CTMG, Inc.

Steve Cuff of the Optimism Vaccine  reviews futuristic robot action film "Chappie" in this edition of Reviewed in 60 Seconds."Aiming high, failing spectacularly, and looking damn good doing it will earn you some respect from me."  more

Mar 9, 2015 5:58 PM Around MKE

Â© 2015 CTMG, Inc.

Sharlto Copley portrays Chappie, a robot intended to be a policeman in the brave new world of 2016. But Chappie’s designer Deon (Dev Patel), wants Chappie to make his own decisions, and so teaches the robot as if it was a human child. more

Mar 4, 2015 4:35 PM Film Clips

Contemporary country kicks off Summerfest’s 2010 Marcus Amphitheater lineup tonight. With more than 20 years in the music business, opening-night headliner Tim McGraw continues his run as an audience favorite. As half of country’s power more

Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

