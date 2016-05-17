Dev Patel
Meet ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’
The Man Who Knew Infinity is a well-wrought biography of a brilliant figure, Srinivasa Ramanujan, who remains little known outside his own field of mathematics. more
May 17, 2016 4:13 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Another ‘Exotic Marigold Hotel’?
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is an admirable sequel if not as good as the original. more
Mar 11, 2015 5:10 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Chappie
Steve Cuff of the Optimism Vaccine reviews futuristic robot action film "Chappie" in this edition of Reviewed in 60 Seconds."Aiming high, failing spectacularly, and looking damn good doing it will earn you some respect from me." more
Mar 9, 2015 5:58 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Chappie
Sharlto Copley portrays Chappie, a robot intended to be a policeman in the brave new world of 2016. But Chappie’s designer Deon (Dev Patel), wants Chappie to make his own decisions, and so teaches the robot as if it was a human child. more
Mar 4, 2015 4:35 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Tim McGraw w/ Lady Antebellum and Love and Theft
Contemporary country kicks off Summerfest’s 2010 Marcus Amphitheater lineup tonight. With more than 20 years in the music business, opening-night headliner Tim McGraw continues his run as an audience favorite. As half of country’s power more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee