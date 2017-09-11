RSS

Devil Met Contention

barnscourtney_brewcitylightphotography.jpg.jpe

Brew City Light Photography

Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more

Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Concert Reviews

rockthegreen2017.jpg.jpe

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more

Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Around MKE

local coverage.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Record/Dwellephant

Oct 28, 2016 4:16 PM On Music

devilmetcontention.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessica Kaminski

Milwaukee’s Devil Met Contention find connections between the struggles of yesteryear and those of today on their evocative new album. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:47 PM Local Music

rockchili.jpg.jpe

The massive Arte Para Todos festival takes over three neighborhoods while Ariana Grande graces the Bradley Center. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage13787.jpe

On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage13265.jpe

With the Packers playing 2-10 Detroit, the Observers figured they'd be focusing on things like the Brewers' encouraging trade for a new starting pitcher, the basketball battle between Marquette and Wisconsin, and the Heisman Trophy win by a... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES