Devil Met Contention
Rock The Green Delivered a Seamless Day of Music and Environmental Awareness
Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more
Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Headline Rock the Green
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more
Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Local Coverage's 2017 Lineup Features Some Typically Surprising Pairings
Oct 28, 2016 4:16 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Devil Met Contention Look to the Past
Milwaukee’s Devil Met Contention find connections between the struggles of yesteryear and those of today on their evocative new album. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 26-March 4
The massive Arte Para Todos festival takes over three neighborhoods while Ariana Grande graces the Bradley Center. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tom Uttech Returns to Folliard Gallery
On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
A Season of Promise Keeps Getting Fuzzier
With the Packers playing 2-10 Detroit, the Observers figured they'd be focusing on things like the Brewers' encouraging trade for a new starting pitcher, the basketball battle between Marquette and Wisconsin, and the Heisman Trophy win by a... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports