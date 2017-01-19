RSS

Most of Milwaukee will be glued to the nearest televisionscreen this Sunday when the Packers take on the Falcons for the right toadvance to Super Bowl LI. But the Cream City area has actually played host to postseasonPackers football on tw.. more

Jan 19, 2017 4:10 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

The Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre stages George Bernard Shaw's Don Juan in Hell without any formal costuming or set design. The production focuses a conversation in hell between the legendary lover Don Juan more

Nov 20, 2012 12:44 PM Theater

Some blues musicians learn about music from attending church as children, later bringing gospel into blues music, while others start with blues music and bring that background into their spiritual songs. The older generations of musicians w... more

May 18, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Little acting is required of Angelina Jolie as a CIA Agent who may also be a Russian terrorist -- but the actress makes good use of her killer stare. After being outed as a terrorist by Russian defector Orlov (Daniel Olbrychski), Salt morph... more

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

