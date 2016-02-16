RSS

Devin Settle

theatrereview_coop_a_(bysydonialucchesi).jpg.jpe

Photo By Sydonia Lucchesi

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more

Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

dancereview_danceworks_b_(byjennamarti).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jenna Marti

Art To Art, the interdisciplinary performance showcase of Milwaukee’s Danceworks Performance Company, presented seven premieres by artist teams but suffered several technical problems on opening night. more

Aug 4, 2015 6:15 PM Dance

dancereve.jpg.jpe

All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more

May 13, 2014 3:39 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more

Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM Classical Music

maria_graceful.jpg.jpe

Maria Gillespie and Tim Russell are the co-founders of Hyperlocal MKE, a Milwaukee-based dance and music collaboration focused on live improvisational performance. The next show, Activate/Ornate, takes place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at ... more

Feb 21, 2017 1:58 PM Off the Cuff

suemo.jpg.jpe

SueMo Dance Company came on the Milwaukee scene in 2014 and was established by two dance artists, Melissa Sue Anderson and Morgan “Mo” Williams. “Act III,” the fifth SueMo performance presented in Milwaukee, was held at the Sharon Lyn... more

Aug 15, 2016 12:33 AM Dance

dancereview_danceworks_a_bymarcuswise.jpg.jpe

Each summer, Danceworks produces a hip-hop show called Ignite, part of the DanceLAB series. This year, 11 exemplary works were created. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:47 PM Dance

offthecuff_joelle.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interview’s Milwaukee dance artist Joelle Worm, facilitator of The Field Milwaukee, a forum to provide performing artists with feedback. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:48 PM Off the Cuff

fluidmeasure.jpg.jpe

Danceworks.org

Madison, Wisconsin’s Li Chiao-Ping Dance Company presented Fluid Measure at Danceworks in Milwaukee. The program featured new and older work performed by professional and community dancers. more

May 23, 2016 10:41 AM Classical Music

dancereview_danceworks_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Inside us all lives the child we once were. The Quest, Jason Powell’s fifth collaboration with Danceworks Performance Company, spoke to boys and girls of all ages. Cream City Percussion played alongside Chant Claire Chamber Choir onstage an... more

May 17, 2016 4:01 PM Dance

dancerview_uwm_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

“Springdances: Unfolding Space(s)” is an annual event for the Dance Department at UW-Milwaukee. This year’s concert was held in Kenilworth 620, a new performance space for most of the dancers and choreographers involved. more

May 3, 2016 2:53 PM Dance

uwmsprindances.jpg.jpe

UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts dance students, choreographed by faculty and guest artists, present Springdances: Unfolding Space(s), April 28-May 2, with performances taking place on Thursd... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:19 PM Dance

confluenceweb.jpg.jpe

On March 17-20, DanceCircus, In the Dance Café and multi-disciplinary guest artists collaborate to bring Confluence—down by the riverside to Next Act Theatre; the piece celebrates the communities and natural beauty of Milwaukee’s three majo... more

Mar 8, 2016 2:23 PM Dance

messagemeif.jpg.jpe

Kelly Anderson brings her Chicago-based Kelly Anderson Dance Theatre to her hometown with Message Me If..., an evening-length dance-theater production that explores one girl’s rocky search for love. Danceworks Studio Theatre, March 12-13. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:11 PM Dance

theatrereview_coop_a_(bysydonialucchesi).jpg.jpe

Photo By Sydonia Lucchesi

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more

Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES