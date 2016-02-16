Devin Settle
Cooperative Performance MKE Recreates Mendota
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more
Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Devin Settle Theater
Review: Danceworks’ ‘Art to Art’
Art To Art, the interdisciplinary performance showcase of Milwaukee’s Danceworks Performance Company, presented seven premieres by artist teams but suffered several technical problems on opening night. more
Aug 4, 2015 6:15 PM John Schneider Dance
Dancing Around the Mysteries of Life
All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more
May 13, 2014 3:39 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Four of Milwaukee’s Finest Dancers on One Stage
Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more
Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Hyperlocal MKE's Dance-and-Music
Maria Gillespie and Tim Russell are the co-founders of Hyperlocal MKE, a Milwaukee-based dance and music collaboration focused on live improvisational performance. The next show, Activate/Ornate, takes place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at ... more
Feb 21, 2017 1:58 PM Devin Settle Off the Cuff
‘Act III’ from Milwaukee’s SueMo Dancer Company
SueMo Dance Company came on the Milwaukee scene in 2014 and was established by two dance artists, Melissa Sue Anderson and Morgan “Mo” Williams. “Act III,” the fifth SueMo performance presented in Milwaukee, was held at the Sharon Lyn... more
Aug 15, 2016 12:33 AM Devin Settle Dance
DanceLAB Returns with‘Ignite’
Each summer, Danceworks produces a hip-hop show called Ignite, part of the DanceLAB series. This year, 11 exemplary works were created. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:47 PM Devin Settle Dance
Artists Helping Artists Create
Off the Cuff interview’s Milwaukee dance artist Joelle Worm, facilitator of The Field Milwaukee, a forum to provide performing artists with feedback. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:48 PM Devin Settle Off the Cuff
Marvelous Strength and Poetic Expressiveness in Li Chiao-Ping’s Fluid Measure
Madison, Wisconsin’s Li Chiao-Ping Dance Company presented Fluid Measure at Danceworks in Milwaukee. The program featured new and older work performed by professional and community dancers. more
May 23, 2016 10:41 AM Devin Settle Classical Music
Jason Powell’s ‘The Quest’ Sets a New Standard
Inside us all lives the child we once were. The Quest, Jason Powell’s fifth collaboration with Danceworks Performance Company, spoke to boys and girls of all ages. Cream City Percussion played alongside Chant Claire Chamber Choir onstage an... more
May 17, 2016 4:01 PM Devin Settle Dance
New Dance in New Performance Space
“Springdances: Unfolding Space(s)” is an annual event for the Dance Department at UW-Milwaukee. This year’s concert was held in Kenilworth 620, a new performance space for most of the dancers and choreographers involved. more
May 3, 2016 2:53 PM Devin Settle Dance
UWM’s ‘Springdances’ at Kenilworth 620
UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts dance students, choreographed by faculty and guest artists, present Springdances: Unfolding Space(s), April 28-May 2, with performances taking place on Thursd... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:19 PM Devin Settle Dance
Dance Happening: Confluence–down by the riverside
On March 17-20, DanceCircus, In the Dance Café and multi-disciplinary guest artists collaborate to bring Confluence—down by the riverside to Next Act Theatre; the piece celebrates the communities and natural beauty of Milwaukee’s three majo... more
Mar 8, 2016 2:23 PM Devin Settle Dance
'Message Me If…' at the Kelly Anderso Dance Theatre
Kelly Anderson brings her Chicago-based Kelly Anderson Dance Theatre to her hometown with Message Me If..., an evening-length dance-theater production that explores one girl’s rocky search for love. Danceworks Studio Theatre, March 12-13. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:11 PM Devin Settle Dance
