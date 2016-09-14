Devon Seafood + Steak
Devon Seafood + Steak to Host Sip & Paint Event
Devon Seafood+ Steak, located at Bayshore Town Center, is hosting a Sip & Paint event onMonday, Oct. 10 from 6–9 p.m.Along with avariety of $7 appetizers and select $6 wine by the glass, the event willinclude step-by-step instructions.. more
Sep 14, 2016 8:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Devon Seafood + Steak Breaks Chain Restaurant Stereotypes
If I hadn’t previously dined at Devon Seafood + Steak in other cities I would probably assume it was just another independent restaurant. It doesn’t have the feel or appearance of a chain. Starters, entrées, wine list and service are all of... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:58 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
The ‘Reptile Man’ Responds
Tears fill his eyes as he recalls the horrific events of this year. In May, Terry Cullen, a recognized reptilian conservationist, was branded with 12 counts of animal mistreatment, two counts of sexual assault and one count of false impriso... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff