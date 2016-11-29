RSS

Dewey Gill

Rx Drugs play a belated release show, FM 102.1 hosts its Big Snow Show and Radio Milwaukee celebrates the best Milwaukee music of the year. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Lupe Fiasco and Best Coast return to Milwaukee, while WMSE hosts a swinging fundraiser. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Many of WMSE’s volunteer DJs have been with the station for decades. more

Sep 1, 2015 5:52 PM A&E Feature

For many Milwaukeeans it's a Sunday morning tradition as sacred as church or brunch: Dewey Gill's "The Sunday Big Band Show." Each week the WMSE DJ spotlights some of the rarest jazz and swing music on the planet, spinning ancient 78 records unear.. more

Dec 3, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

Garlic may not have the glamorous cachet of strawberries or chocolate, both of which have inspired their own southeastern Wisconsin festivals, but it has its share of fanatics, which makes the food a worthy if eccentric theme for Braise's f... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Green tourism? For Milwaukeeans, what could place less strain on the environment than exploring our own backyard? In Green Travel Guide to Southern Wisconsin, travel writers Pat Dillon and Lynne Diebel sketch out socially conscious vacation... more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Books

#1: By Jason Alba, Courtesty of MilwaukeeJobs.com "Jason, you have to remember one thing. HR can smell blood from a mile away."&nb ,News more

Nov 14, 2008 12:00 AM News 1 Comments

Photo by Don Rask How far back do you go with WMSE? ,Off the Cuff more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

WMSE is the rare radio station where the programming actually becomes better during pledge drives. During its on-air drive, WMSE DJs host all manner of special and themed shows, and break out music rare even by the station's already esoteric stand.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

