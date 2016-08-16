Dhs
Is the Walker Administration Using Audits to Harass Family Planning Clinics?
According to DHS, the state Office of Inspector General found that family planning clinics they’d audited were significantly overpaid for services they provided to their clients who use Medicaid. In fact, the inspector general ordered that ... more
Aug 16, 2016 4:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Walker’s Family Care Overhaul Might Be Hitting a Snag
“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more
May 24, 2016 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Walker’s Work-for-Food Program Is Struggling
State Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) called for a halt in Food Share’s new time limits, saying they would cause a hunger crisis in the city just before the holidays. DHS could do so by requesting a waiver from the federal government. more
Dec 8, 2015 9:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Exclusive: Another State Whistleblower Alleges Retaliation for Speaking Out
An award-winning human resources director working for a state agency found evidence of fraud and tried to get her bosses to fix the problem. But instead of being rewarded for blowing the whistle on what she calls three years of mismanagemen... more
May 5, 2015 9:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Walker’s Version of Health Care Reform Is Expensive
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s decision to refuse to fully expand BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program, and implement other cost-savings programs under the more
Jul 9, 2014 2:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 15 Comments
Wisconsin Counties Ask to Implement Health Care Reform Directly
Unwilling to accept Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to fully expand Medicaid programs at the state level with federal dollars, representatives of 20 Wisconsin counties more
Aug 7, 2013 1:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Judge Says Walker Administration’s 130,000-Person BadgerCare Waiting List May Not Be Legal
The Walker administration is likely breaking federal law by accepting federal Medicaid funds at the same time it’s refusing to enroll BadgerCare Core participants and more
Jul 31, 2013 12:33 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Charges of Nepotism and Favoritism at Milwaukee DHS Office
State employees are speaking out about promotions and bonuses given to relatives of managers within the State Department of Health Services (DHS) Milwaukee more
Jun 11, 2013 10:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 16 Comments
State Sued for Not Enrolling BadgerCare Participants
Two Milwaukee women and Legal Action of Wisconsin are suing the state Department of Health Services (DHS) for failing to enroll the women in the BadgerCare Plus Core program. The Plus Core program, which... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments