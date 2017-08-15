RSS

Di’Monte Henning

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s solid staging of Deathtrap only underscores the fun in being frightened and outwitted just when we think we know what’s going on. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:36 PM Theater

This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Theater

In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Theater

Dec 1, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Theater

We sat down with Di’Monte Henning, the group’s executive director and director of Emergency, to talk about the play, the group’s progress and how the arts can make a difference in people’s lives. more

May 4, 2016 8:00 AM Off the Cuff

The concept for Daniel Beaty’s Emergency is an interesting one. A slave ship arrives in front of the Statue of Liberty. A community reacts to the sudden arrival in poetry and dynamic storytelling as each character responds to the surreal e.. more

May 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

In Burying the Bones at In Tandem Theatre, an apolitical housewife living in post apartheid South Africa tries to find out what happened to her husband who’s been missing for the past two years. His ghost haunts her repeatedly now, asking h... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:32 AM Theater

First Stage creates an interesting historical contrast in Jonathan Gillard Daly's To The Promised Land. The story of life in Milwaukee for an African-American girl named Ruth during the civil rights movement fluidly alternates with the stor... more

Jan 31, 2013 3:32 PM Theater

Fusions of global pop and local traditions are sounding increasingly threadbare rather than rich with possibility. An exception is the charming, intriguing CD Voice Over the Bridge. Producers Patrick Sebag and Yotam Asam work with singers o... more

Jan 2, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Bright, simple colors reach out into the audience, an elevated walkway splits the front few rows to create a kind of thrust/proscenium hybrid, and simple iconography turns the intimate Off the Wall Theatre into an idealized musical-theater ... more

Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Singer Tim Kinsella has consistently confounded expectations (and often even his biggest fans) with his post-Cap’n Jazz project Joan of Arc, an experimental, sometimes-lo-fi, sometimes-widescreen indie-rock band in a continual state of more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

