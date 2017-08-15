Di’Monte Henning
MCT's 'Deathtrap' is a Non-stop Thrill Ride
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s solid staging of Deathtrap only underscores the fun in being frightened and outwitted just when we think we know what’s going on. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:36 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Optimist's Lighthearted 'Much Ado' for Summer 2017
This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Shakespeare in the Park Moves to the Marcus Center
In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 1 Comments
Next Act Explores Emotional Memory in The Other Place
Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Feels Like I’m At Work: Security in LOBBY HERO
Dec 1, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s ‘Lobby Hero’
Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lights! Camera! Soul! Ushers in a New Arts Generation
We sat down with Di’Monte Henning, the group’s executive director and director of Emergency, to talk about the play, the group’s progress and how the arts can make a difference in people’s lives. more
May 4, 2016 8:00 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Emergency with Lights! Camera! Soul!
The concept for Daniel Beaty’s Emergency is an interesting one. A slave ship arrives in front of the Statue of Liberty. A community reacts to the sudden arrival in poetry and dynamic storytelling as each character responds to the surreal e.. more
May 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
In Tandem’s ‘Burying the Bones’
In Burying the Bones at In Tandem Theatre, an apolitical housewife living in post apartheid South Africa tries to find out what happened to her husband who’s been missing for the past two years. His ghost haunts her repeatedly now, asking h... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:32 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
To The Promised Land With First Stage
First Stage creates an interesting historical contrast in Jonathan Gillard Daly's To The Promised Land. The story of life in Milwaukee for an African-American girl named Ruth during the civil rights movement fluidly alternates with the stor... more
Jan 31, 2013 3:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Various Artists
Fusions of global pop and local traditions are sounding increasingly threadbare rather than rich with possibility. An exception is the charming, intriguing CD Voice Over the Bridge. Producers Patrick Sebag and Yotam Asam work with singers o... more
Jan 2, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Off the Wall’s Rocking ‘Guys and Dolls’
Bright, simple colors reach out into the audience, an elevated walkway splits the front few rows to create a kind of thrust/proscenium hybrid, and simple iconography turns the intimate Off the Wall Theatre into an idealized musical-theater ... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Joan of Arc w/ Rollo Tomasi and Absolutely
Singer Tim Kinsella has consistently confounded expectations (and often even his biggest fans) with his post-Cap’n Jazz project Joan of Arc, an experimental, sometimes-lo-fi, sometimes-widescreen indie-rock band in a continual state of more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee