Dial M For Murder
Murder in the Brumder Mansion
Triumvirate Theatricals and Milwaukee Entertainment Group stage a classy production of Dial M For Murder at the Brumder Mansion this month. The 1950s thriller stars Randall T. Anderson as a more
Aug 28, 2014 11:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Podcast Interview With Emily Craig About Dial M For Murder
Acouple of weeks ago, I had a chance to talk with Emily Craig. Alocal favorite who has appeared in various productions, she is leaving town forCalifornia in very short order. She’d always wanted to do Dial M ForMurder. With the help of Milwauk.. more
Aug 19, 2014 7:15 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Legally Blonde
Adapted from the 2001 hit Reese Witherspoon comedy, Legally Blonde the Musical debuted on Broadway in 2007, telling the story of sorority girl Elle Woods. On her quest to win back her boyfriend, Warner, Elle leaves a world of fashion more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee