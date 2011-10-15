Diamondbacks
Brewers fans - please don't leave early
With the NLCS heading back to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Sunday, I think it's time to address this.Sure, Monday's 12-3 loss to the Cardinals in Game 2 of the NLCS was embarrassing. It was a blow out and it wasn't a fun game to watch.However, it was.. more
Oct 15, 2011
Is the sky falling after Game 4?
Pitching - specifically starting pitching - was the story as the Brewers went on an incredible winning run in August and eventually closed out the season in September. Zach Greinke was undefeated at home. Shaun Marcum was clutch on the road. Chris.. more
Oct 6, 2011
Game 5 at 4:07 pm
The Diamondbacks forced Game 5 in Milwaukee on Friday. The game will start at 4:07 pm CST more
Oct 6, 2011
Greinke to pitch on short rest
Well it looks like all those stories on Wednesday were for naught, because Zach Greinke has apparently convinced manager Ron Roenicke that he'll be ok to pitch on Sunday, despite throwing 75 pitches in Wednesday's game.Roenicke had said earlier t.. more
Sep 30, 2011
NLDS Game 1 and 2 times announced
Game 1 of NLDS between Brewers and D-backs scheduled for 1:07 pm CT Saturday. Game 2 Sunday @ 3:37 pm CT. The Saturday start time means that Wisconsin sports fans will not have to choose between the Brewers postseason and the Badgers/Nebraska ga.. more
Sep 29, 2011
NLDS pitching matchups
Now that its been decided that the Diamondbacks are coming to Milwaukee, we're looking for game times and pitching matchups.This is prelimary, but it looks like game 1, in Milwaukee, will be Ian Kennedy (21-4, 2.88 ERA) vs Yovani Gallardo (17-10,.. more
Sep 29, 2011
Brewrers win franchise-record 96th game, clinch home-field; Braun misses out on batting title; possibly the best night of baseball ever
The Brewers controlled their own destiny and they didn't let it slip out of their hands tonight.Home runs from Corey Hart, Jonathan Lucroy and Carlos Gomez led the Brewers to a 7-3 win over the Pirates to clinch the #2 seed in the NL, giving them.. more
Sep 29, 2011
Brewers Play for Home Field; NLDS Rotation Set
The Brewers' magic number to clinch home-field advantage and the #2 seed in the playoffs is 2. Any combination of Brewers wins and Diamondbacks losses that equals two will give the Brewers the #2 seed in the playoffs and home-field advantage.But,.. more
Sep 27, 2011
