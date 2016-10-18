RSS

For Sunset Playhouse’s Fiddler on the Roof, Director Diana Alioto and Choreographer Nancy Visintainer-Armstrong bring together a large ensemble in the service of the beloved story of family patriarch Tevye and his daughters in a small Russi... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:42 PM Theater

Sunset Playhouse stages The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with a humble emotional immensity. A respectably varied cast warmly delivers the musical story of a few diverse kids competing fo,Theater more

Apr 26, 2016 3:47 PM Theater

It can be kind of uncomfortable watching grown actors pretend to play kids. Even college students playing high school students onstage can feel weird and awkward at best. At worst, it’s strange and vaguely disturbing. Next week, the Sunset P.. more

Apr 12, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Marquette Theatre’s season gets off to a fantastic start with Loose Lips Sink Ships, a musical by Jacinda Duffin and Laurie Flanigan Hegge that features songs by Marquette’s James Kaplan. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:07 PM Theater

Paul Zindel’s The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds treads the tragic distance that can develop between people. The Splinter Group production of the drama explores the emotional space between people with passion and wonder.... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:59 PM Theater

With a cast as creative and quirky as the Big Apple itself, director Diana Alioto succeeds in bringing the streets of New York to the stages of Elm Grove in Sunset Playhouse’s production of a Broadway musical classic, Guys and Dolls more

Oct 29, 2014 11:54 PM Theater 2 Comments

A timely, golf-themed farce is scoring a hole in one at Sunset Playhouse. The Fox on the Fairway is the perfect lighter fare for playgoers seeking clever characters, a screwball plot and the ugliest collection of golf sweaters more

Jun 6, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

Put together a down-on-his-luck shoe salesman and a $6 million inheritance from an unknown uncle with very specific instructions in his will, and you have the makings of a screwball comedy. Add strong casting, solid more

Apr 25, 2013 4:40 PM Theater

Everyone makes mistakes. It's the simplest fact. For many it's the first abstract lesson we learn. And it's one we seem to be learning in a different way every single day for the rest of our lives. The important thing isn’t whether more

Dec 27, 2012 5:01 PM Theater

