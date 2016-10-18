Diana Alioto
Intimacy on a Big Stage
For Sunset Playhouse’s Fiddler on the Roof, Director Diana Alioto and Choreographer Nancy Visintainer-Armstrong bring together a large ensemble in the service of the beloved story of family patriarch Tevye and his daughters in a small Russi... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset Playhouse’s endearing performance of ‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’
Sunset Playhouse stages The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with a humble emotional immensity. A respectably varied cast warmly delivers the musical story of a few diverse kids competing fo,Theater more
Apr 26, 2016 3:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Adults as Musical Kids in Elm Grove
It can be kind of uncomfortable watching grown actors pretend to play kids. Even college students playing high school students onstage can feel weird and awkward at best. At worst, it’s strange and vaguely disturbing. Next week, the Sunset P.. more
Apr 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stellar Opening Night of Marquette’s ‘Loose Lips Sink Ships’
Marquette Theatre’s season gets off to a fantastic start with Loose Lips Sink Ships, a musical by Jacinda Duffin and Laurie Flanigan Hegge that features songs by Marquette’s James Kaplan. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:07 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Passion and Wonder at Splinter Group
Paul Zindel’s The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds treads the tragic distance that can develop between people. The Splinter Group production of the drama explores the emotional space between people with passion and wonder.... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Guys and Dolls’ at Sunset Playhouse
With a cast as creative and quirky as the Big Apple itself, director Diana Alioto succeeds in bringing the streets of New York to the stages of Elm Grove in Sunset Playhouse’s production of a Broadway musical classic, Guys and Dolls more
Oct 29, 2014 11:54 PM Maddy Kennedy Theater 2 Comments
Sunset’s Hole in One
A timely, golf-themed farce is scoring a hole in one at Sunset Playhouse. The Fox on the Fairway is the perfect lighter fare for playgoers seeking clever characters, a screwball plot and the ugliest collection of golf sweaters more
Jun 6, 2013 2:18 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Money for the Dogs?
Put together a down-on-his-luck shoe salesman and a $6 million inheritance from an unknown uncle with very specific instructions in his will, and you have the makings of a screwball comedy. Add strong casting, solid more
Apr 25, 2013 4:40 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse’ Onstage
Everyone makes mistakes. It's the simplest fact. For many it's the first abstract lesson we learn. And it's one we seem to be learning in a different way every single day for the rest of our lives. The important thing isn’t whether more
Dec 27, 2012 5:01 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dr. Dog w/ Here We Go Magic
Philadelphia psych-rockers Dr. Dog aren’t the first band of their generation to crib from The Beatles, but over the course of five albums in the last decade, they’ve put their own, eccentric stamp on the style. Their latest album is more
Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee