Diana Mcvey

Under the direction of Bill Florescu and the snappy conducting of Florentine favorite Joseph Rescigno, the Florentine Opera’s performance of Elixir of Love was one of the most satisfying operatic evenings in quite some time. more

May 12, 2015 7:51 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera’s season finale, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, was an unqualified delight. Not only was it a tribute to this gentlest of the great composers, but a reminder that the tendency to “reinvent” operatic more

May 14, 2013 11:56 PM Classical Music

One way of viewing Mozart’s operatic masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro is as a landmark embodying the final glories of 18th-century classicism—a gleaming summation of “ancient regime” European aristocracy. Set on the more

Apr 30, 2013 11:09 PM A&E Feature

