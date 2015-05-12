Diana Mcvey
Savoring the ‘Elixir’
Under the direction of Bill Florescu and the snappy conducting of Florentine favorite Joseph Rescigno, the Florentine Opera’s performance of Elixir of Love was one of the most satisfying operatic evenings in quite some time. more
May 12, 2015 7:51 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Unusually Fine Figaro
The Florentine Opera’s season finale, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, was an unqualified delight. Not only was it a tribute to this gentlest of the great composers, but a reminder that the tendency to “reinvent” operatic more
May 14, 2013 11:56 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
A Day of Madness, a Night of Glory
One way of viewing Mozart’s operatic masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro is as a landmark embodying the final glories of 18th-century classicism—a gleaming summation of “ancient regime” European aristocracy. Set on the more
Apr 30, 2013 11:09 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature