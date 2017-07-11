RSS

Diana Ross

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more

Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Dear Ruthie

One of the most iconic soul singers of all time, and one who proved the model for decades worth of soul and R&B singers who followed in her career footsteps, Diana Ross will return to Milwaukee for a show this summer. The former Supremes legend wi.. more

Apr 20, 2017 10:02 AM On Music

Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater launched its season last weekend by conjuring up a dazzling dream of a production, Dreamgirls, the successful Broadway musical now delighting Milwaukee audiences. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:57 PM Theater

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

At her nearly sold-out show on Tuesday night at the Riverside Theater, Diana Ross powered through the hits, spanning decades, genres and styles in her hour-and-a-half long set. Famous for her work,Concert Reviews more

Aug 28, 2013 10:39 AM Concert Reviews

The Mighty 9ft. Thing began during a dull moment at freshman choir—at least that’s where the band’s name originated. “I drew a tree with a mustache,” says drummer Kyle Kashian. “I called it the Mighty 9ft. Thing.” more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

