Diana Ross
Queen "B"
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more
Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Diana Ross Will Play the BMO Harris Pavilion in July
One of the most iconic soul singers of all time, and one who proved the model for decades worth of soul and R&B singers who followed in her career footsteps, Diana Ross will return to Milwaukee for a show this summer. The former Supremes legend wi.. more
Apr 20, 2017 10:02 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Dream of a Show
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater launched its season last weekend by conjuring up a dazzling dream of a production, Dreamgirls, the successful Broadway musical now delighting Milwaukee audiences. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:57 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Diana Ross @ The Riverside Theater
At her nearly sold-out show on Tuesday night at the Riverside Theater, Diana Ross powered through the hits, spanning decades, genres and styles in her hour-and-a-half long set. Famous for her work,Concert Reviews more
Aug 28, 2013 10:39 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Mighty Jam Band Thing
The Mighty 9ft. Thing began during a dull moment at freshman choir—at least that’s where the band’s name originated. “I drew a tree with a mustache,” says drummer Kyle Kashian. “I called it the Mighty 9ft. Thing.” more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 2 Comments