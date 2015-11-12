Diana Son
Stop Kiss at Stritch
That first kiss is difficult enough. A first kiss between a couple of women in public can be particularly complicated, especially when it results in a hate crime. Diana Son’s Stop Kiss is a heartbreakingly tender romantic drama that explores the.. more
Nov 12, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Emotionally Open ‘Stop Kiss’
This month, Theatrical Tendencies presents Stop Kiss—a heroic romance that alternates between comedy and drama starring Amanda Carson and Amber Smith in irresistibly compelling performances. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
I Like ’Em Cheap & Easy
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader looking for low-cost ways to support Milwaukee’s drag queens, and plugs fun events including, Team Trivia at Hybrid (March 11), the LGBT Community Center’s TGIF at Antigua and Stop Kiss at Soulstic... more
Mar 11, 2015 9:51 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Stop Kiss: A Love Story And More
I absolutely LOVED Stop Kiss. The latest in UWM’s Labworks series, the relatively new play by Diana Son is staged in a very cozy studio theatre atmosphere wit just enough set and costuming to render background for a really good ensemble drama... more
Dec 4, 2011 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Big John Bates and the Voodoo Dollz
If the Stray Cats had been rabid and hopped up on catnip, they might have sounded like Big John Bates and the Voodoo Dollz. Big John Bates lays down a meaner, punkier version of the Cats’ trademark jump blues—he even looks a little bit like more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cracker
With its crunchy alt-rock guitars and angsty stoner mentality, Cracker’s biggest hit, “Low,” is pure ’90s, but the rest of the band’s catalogue doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Camp more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee