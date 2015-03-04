Diane Hendricks
The Right-Wing Money Behind the Right-to-Work Battle
The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn’t have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr... more
Mar 4, 2015 1:23 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 37 Comments
The Buying of Walker’s Wisconsin
Recently unsealed John Doe court documents shed light on what prosecutors call a “criminal scheme” in which Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied dark-money more
Jul 2, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 18 Comments
The Real Paul Ryan
Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan lit up the Republican National Convention (RNC) when he blamed President Barack Obama for failing to save the General Motors (GM) plant in Janesville, Wis., Ryan’s hometown... more
Oct 4, 2012 3:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: When Is Enough, Enough?
Last week, a snippet of the documentary As Goes Janesville was released that showed the newly elected Gov. Scott Walker chatting with billionaire Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply in Beloit. Hendricks eagerly asked Walker... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments