Diane Lane

19225472_10156293255069502_1869805728652387318_n.jpg.jpe

We picnicked near Olympus . Afterwards, our two little daughters played with another kid and his stuffed stegosaurus by Ancestor . The Lynden Sculpture Garden is an interesting space for children. Both of my daughters (one in pre-k, the other ente.. more

Jun 17, 2017 4:14 PM Theater

aegateway_handel.jpg.jpe

George Frideric Handel’s animal characters from his splendid operas and oratorios take to Lynden Sculpture Garden June 16 and 17 in a collaborative event by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company called “Handel’s Bestiar... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:16 PM A&E Feature

pariscanwait.jpg.jpe

Review of Eleanor Coppola’s feature film debut, the comedy Paris Can Wait. more

May 30, 2017 2:55 PM Film Reviews

theatrereview_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more

May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Theater

theatrereview_skylight_a_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Under the solid direction of Dorothy Danner, Skylight Music Theatre’s My Fair Lady captures the imagination with its high production value while also inspiring viewers to ponder who we are beneath the trappings of language and fashion. more

Nov 24, 2015 8:07 PM Theater

theatrereview_motthemikado_markfrohna.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Even those who are not enamored of Gilbert and Sullivan’s brand of Anglophile musical theater may find Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s new production of The Mikado a complete delight from beginning to end. more

Mar 23, 2015 9:55 AM Theater

Windfall Theatre opens its season with a drama about one man’s search for cultural and personal identity as it presents the world premiere of Louise Zamparutti’s more

Oct 1, 2014 3:19 PM Theater

blogimage13688.jpe

With the Ben Folds Five abortion ballad “Brick,” Ben Folds scored his first major hit, a baleful departure from his usual goofball piano romps. With his solo career, Ben Folds has swung back and forth between “Brick”-like confessio more

Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

