Diane Lane

Taking the Kids to Handel's Bestiary
We picnicked near Olympus . Afterwards, our two little daughters played with another kid and his stuffed stegosaurus by Ancestor . The Lynden Sculpture Garden is an interesting space for children. Both of my daughters (one in pre-k, the other ente.. more
Jun 17, 2017 4:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lions and Tigers and Bees, Oh My!
George Frideric Handel’s animal characters from his splendid operas and oratorios take to Lynden Sculpture Garden June 16 and 17 in a collaborative event by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company called “Handel’s Bestiar... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:16 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
On the Road to Paris in Eleanor Coppola's Comedy
Review of Eleanor Coppola’s feature film debut, the comedy Paris Can Wait. more
May 30, 2017 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Terrific ‘Pirates of Penzance’
The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more
May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Steve Spice Theater
A Dazzling ‘My Fair Lady’ at Skylight
Under the solid direction of Dorothy Danner, Skylight Music Theatre’s My Fair Lady captures the imagination with its high production value while also inspiring viewers to ponder who we are beneath the trappings of language and fashion. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:07 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Delightful ‘Mikado’
Even those who are not enamored of Gilbert and Sullivan’s brand of Anglophile musical theater may find Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s new production of The Mikado a complete delight from beginning to end. more
Mar 23, 2015 9:55 AM Steve Spice Theater
World Premiere at Windfall Theatre
Windfall Theatre opens its season with a drama about one man’s search for cultural and personal identity as it presents the world premiere of Louise Zamparutti’s more
Oct 1, 2014 3:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ben Folds
With the Ben Folds Five abortion ballad “Brick,” Ben Folds scored his first major hit, a baleful departure from his usual goofball piano romps. With his solo career, Ben Folds has swung back and forth between “Brick”-like confessio more
Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee