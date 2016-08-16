Diane Sykes
The Last Gasp of Voter Suppression
Just as a clear legal pattern emerged nationally eliminating dishonest Republican tactics of voter suppression, three Republican-appointed judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago abruptly reminded us every American’s right to ... more
Aug 16, 2016 2:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Republican Appeals Court Throws Wisconsin Election into Chaos
Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more
Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Republican Appeals Court Throws Election into Chaos
Late Friday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court ofAppeals reinstated Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which has been on hold for years. That’s a big deal. A bigger deal is that the election isonly weeks away. “The decision has thrown everything into chaos,.. more
Sep 15, 2014 9:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose