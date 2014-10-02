Diary Of Anne Frank
An Intimate Anne Frank at Lake Country in Hartland
TheLake Country Playhouse is just a halfhour drive west of the heart of Milwaukee in Hartland, Wisconsin. This monththe Playhouse plays host to an intimate production of The Diary of AnneFrank. With modest set and costuming, the production bri.. more
Oct 2, 2014 9:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare’s Songbook (W.W. Norton & Company), by Ross W. Duffin
Shakespeare loved music and his plays are loaded with snippets of lyrics and references to songs; in his day, theater productions were usually framed by fanfares and preceded by overtures. After Hamlet and Macbeth, the dead characters got u... more
May 9, 2014 9:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
‘The Man in the Glass Booth’
Earlier this season, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Acacia Theatre looked at the Holocaust with the Rep's The Diary of Anne Frank, followed by Acacia's Irena's Vow. Both involved the terror of the concentration camps. more
Mar 14, 2013 2:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Perfection and Imperfection Chase Life and Death
As late October finds its way to November, The Quasimondo celebrates the spirit of the season with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury's Halloween Tree. A group of boys trick-or-treating run across a tree that seems... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Revisiting Anne Frank
A haunting testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of impending tragedy, The Diary of Anne Frank has lost none of its timeless appeal. The drama’s unobtrusive simplicity quietly displays the unavoidable... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:21 PM Steve Spice Theater
‘Big’ Musical Heads to First Stage Children’s Theater
Penny Marshall’s 1988 film Big was a huge success for everyone involved. Beginning next week, First Stage Children’s Theater looks to find similarly “big” success with the little ones... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talking About Nathan Englander's New Works
What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is a powerful, timeless collection of short stories, captured in exquisite prose. Author Nathan Englander's eight new narratives hit the full range of human emotions as they charismatically e... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Owl City
Minnesotan wallflower and Owl City brainchild Adam Young, one of last year’s biggest music success stories, built such word of mouth through his MySpace account that Universal Republic offered him a record contract. It was a smart more
May 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee