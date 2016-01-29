RSS

No Dice: Improv Dnd

Once again next month James Boland GMs another evening of improv comedy/fantasy role-playing hybrid as he and a party of Milwaukee improv comics present No Dice: Improvised DnD. It’s the classic paper-and-dice role-playing game without th.. more

Jan 29, 2016 12:00 PM Comedy

curtains no dice.jpg.jpe

I come from a strange generation. I was exposed to D&D before I was exposed to acclaimed literature. So when I heard that William Shakespeare was referred to as The Bard, there was a part of me that was thinking in terms of him starting of.. more

Jul 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12444.jpe

Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka Dr. H. more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11873.jpe

When longtime friends Method Man and Redman released their collaborative album Blackout! in 1999, the former was still Wu-Tang Clan’s breakout rapper and the latter was still a rising star, renowned for his excess energy and bawdy more

Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES