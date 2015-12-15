RSS

Dick Cheney

Even though Republican leaders finally scrounged up the courage to denounce frontrunner Donald Trump’s latest outrage, so far not a single one of them has refused to support Trump for president if he’s the Republican nominee. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:54 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Scott Walker has come out against LGBT rights. more

Jul 21, 2015 8:41 PM Hear Me Out

Like many men who volunteered for the U.S. Army in World War II, my late father never boasted about his years in uniform. A patriot to his core, he nevertheless more

Jul 7, 2013 5:39 PM News Features

Nearly a dozen years after the passage of the Patriot Act—rushed through Congress in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation—informed debate over the balance between more

Jun 17, 2013 5:25 PM News Features

Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more

May 3, 2013 3:41 PM News Features

No doubt President Obama was deeply stung over the weekend to hear Dick Cheney criticize his new national security team. At a Wyoming Republican Party dinner, the former vice president briskly dismissed Obama's choices more

Feb 14, 2013 3:50 PM News Features

During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more

Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM News Features

Nothing aggravates Republicans like seeing nasty, effective tactics upon which they have so long relied being... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Mitt Romney's convincing victory in the Florida primary erased his earlier defeats and perhaps... more

Feb 6, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Jan 12, 2012 8:43 PM More Sports

Aug 31, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

May 25, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

