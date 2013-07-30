Dick Chudnow
Has Milwaukee become a Comedy Mecca?
“Shepherd Express? Is that a fast herd of sheep or something,” asks Dick Chudnow, who co-founded ComedySportz with Bob Orvis in 1984. Orvis recalls those early days: “We’d go out and people hadn’t even seen more
Jul 30, 2013 11:31 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
A Big Hello to Turf
Earlier this month, Greg Bach and Michele Kiewig announced a brand new Milwaukee theatre project: Turf Theatre.A collaboration of students and instructors, Turf offers workshop space for creative types at ComedySportz. From the press release, c.. more
Apr 25, 2011 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Grizzly Bear w/ Here We Go Magic
Recalling, almost, the chorus of accolades and dropped jaws that greeted Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion this January, Grizzly Bear released their latest album, Veckatimest, to nearly unanimous cries of greatness last mo,Toda... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments