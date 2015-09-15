Dick Dale
Surfing with The Exotics
The Exotics will mark their 20th anniversary with a career retrospective album, Twangy Surf & Spy Themes. more
Sep 15, 2015 6:12 PM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments
Subversives: The FBI’s War on Student Radicals, and Reagan’s Rise to Power (Farrar, Straus, Giroux) by Seth Rosenfeld
Award-winning investigative reporter Seth Rosenfeld examines the little known secret understanding between J. Edgar Hoover and California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Rosenfeld explains the collusion’s connection to the heavy more
Jan 17, 2013 4:27 PM David Luhrssen Books
Arab-American, Ancient-Modern Rock
The self-titled debut album by Painted Caves has become a quiet local sensation, gathering significant airtime on WMSE along with spins on Radio Milwaukee. The group is a collaboration between songwriter Ali Lubbad more
Nov 14, 2012 4:09 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
A Splash of Surf
The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music