RSS

Die Kreuzen

musicgateway_historicalsociety_b.jpg.jpe

On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM Music Feature

use_deadkennedys-1001.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Maegan Krause

Did the world need another Dead Kennedys show? As it turns out, yes. more

Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

wmse.jpg.jpe

Generations of reunited bands came together Saturday night to celebrate a station that has stood the test of time. more

Mar 29, 2016 3:52 PM Concert Reviews

Generations of reunited bands came together Saturday night to celebrate a station that has stood the test of time. more

Mar 28, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

twimreyna.jpg.jpe

WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look. more

Mar 22, 2016 2:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_bowie.jpg.jpe

A variety of Milwaukee musicians will honor David Bowie at Shank Hall’s “Milwaukee to Mars” benefit at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Shank Hall. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:45 PM Local Music

voivod.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Ron McGregor

Cult metal heroes Voivod got an assist from Die Kreuzen vocalist Dan Kubinski at a packed Metal Grill concert. more

Feb 26, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

wmse.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's independent radio station WMSE will mark its 35th anniversary with a show at Turner Hall Ballroom featuring some of the many Milwaukee punk bands that station has played over the years. The event, billed "Never Mind The Reunions, It's .. more

Feb 8, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

kenny.jpg.jpe

Kenny Baldwin

As a business model, opening a punk venue in amarket like Milwaukee in the early ’80s was hardly a slam dunk, but that didn’tstop Kenny Baldwin from converting his father’s downtown disco, StarshipEncounters, into a club called The Starship. Th.. more

Sep 21, 2015 5:15 PM On Music

captured_by_robots.jpg.jpe

Even as they build our cars, defuse dangerous explosives and explore distant planets in our stead, robots often get a bum rap as cold, unthinking objects, guided only by programming and devoid of an,Concert Reviews more

Oct 27, 2014 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_pattismith.jpg.jpe

Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more

Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Music Feature

maxresdefault.jpg.jpe

All too often, reissues of classic releases seem like little more than a sales ploy, cashing in on collectors and completists by scraping together a few superfluous bonus tracks and dressing them up in some shiny new more

Apr 16, 2014 12:58 AM Local Music

die kreuzen.jpg.jpe

Conceived as a national campaign to lure customers back to brick-and-mortar record with exclusive, limited edition releases, Record Store Day has evolved from a sales event into something more like a bona fide holiday in Milwaukee, where independe.. more

Apr 10, 2014 10:30 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Forming a band from the remnants of other recognizable groups comes with a unique set of perks, as well as its own challenges. On one hand, you’ve got a prefab fanbase more

Aug 28, 2013 12:54 AM Local Music

Milwaukee always lacked the size and numbers of Chicago, but when punk rock emerged at the end of the ’70s, our modest metropolis punched above its weight and nurtured more good bands than our neighbor to the south more

Jul 10, 2013 4:15 PM Books

On July 20, the criminally underrated record label Amphetamine Reptile will host a concert in Minneapolis to celebrate its more than 25-year existence. Whereas larger labels like Sub Pop often pushed to become more more

Jul 2, 2013 10:59 PM Local Music

05.26.13 die kruezen | turner hall hi res-2.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

The 2012 “Lest We Forget” concert brought a plethora of long-defunct Milwaukee punk and alternative bands back to life, all in the interest of paying homage to the more

May 27, 2013 12:22 PM Concert Reviews

One remarkable thing about last May’s “Lest We Forget” concert at Turner Hall was the breadth of talent assembled under the banner of reuniting Milwaukee’s early-’80s new music scene. The memorial CD from that night opens more

May 21, 2013 7:11 PM Album Reviews

die.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's most influential punk band, Die Kreuzen broke up in 1992, and for a long time they remained that way. During a time when seemingly every other Milwaukee band was reuniting, Die Kreuzen remained happily defunct. It was only last year th.. more

Feb 11, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

birthdfx_cover.jpg.jpe

Like so many wide-eyed blogs, MKEpunk.com launched several years ago with a noble premise: to archive rare and out of print music from Wisconsin punk, ska and metal bands. Where most similarly styled projects fizzle out after a few months, though,.. more

Jan 2, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES