Die Kreuzen
The Milwaukee County Historical Society Explores Two Centuries of Milwaukee Music
On display through April 29, "Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music" tells the story of Milwaukee music.
Jan 17, 2017
Dead Kennedys w/ The Crosses, Deathwish and Burning Sons @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Did the world need another Dead Kennedys show? As it turns out, yes.
Jun 16, 2016
WMSE’s 35th Anniversary Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Generations of reunited bands came together Saturday night to celebrate a station that has stood the test of time.
Mar 29, 2016
This Week in Milwaukee: March 24-30
WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look.
Mar 22, 2016
Milwaukee Musicians Gather to Pay Tribute to David Bowie
A variety of Milwaukee musicians will honor David Bowie at Shank Hall's "Milwaukee to Mars" benefit at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Shank Hall.
Mar 1, 2016
Voivod w/ Vektor, Eight Bells and Nadoula @ The Metal Grill
Cult metal heroes Voivod got an assist from Die Kreuzen vocalist Dan Kubinski at a packed Metal Grill concert.
Feb 26, 2016
WMSE Will Celebrate 35 Years with a Cross-Generational Punk Show
Milwaukee's independent radio station WMSE will mark its 35th anniversary with a show at Turner Hall Ballroom featuring some of the many Milwaukee punk bands that station has played over the years. The event, billed "Never Mind The Reunions, It's ..
Feb 8, 2016
Milwaukee's Music Scene Remembers Starship Owner Kenny Baldwin
As a business model, opening a punk venue in amarket like Milwaukee in the early '80s was hardly a slam dunk, but that didn'tstop Kenny Baldwin from converting his father's downtown disco, StarshipEncounters, into a club called The Starship. Th..
Sep 21, 2015
Captured! By Robots w/ Go Go Slow and Liar's Trial @ Cactus Club
Even as they build our cars, defuse dangerous explosives and explore distant planets in our stead, robots often get a bum rap as cold, unthinking objects, guided only by programming and devoid of an,
Oct 27, 2014
Interpreting Patti Smith
Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That's not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or
Oct 14, 2014
Die Kreuzen’s 'Cows and Beer' EP Gets a Proper Reissue
All too often, reissues of classic releases seem like little more than a sales ploy, cashing in on collectors and completists by scraping together a few superfluous bonus tracks and dressing them up in some shiny new
Apr 16, 2014
Here’s Milwaukee’s 2014 Record Store Day Lineup
Conceived as a national campaign to lure customers back to brick-and-mortar record with exclusive, limited edition releases, Record Store Day has evolved from a sales event into something more like a bona fide holiday in Milwaukee, where independe..
Apr 10, 2014
The Punk Vets in Go Go Slow Seek New Ground
Forming a band from the remnants of other recognizable groups comes with a unique set of perks, as well as its own challenges. On one hand, you've got a prefab fanbase
Aug 28, 2013
‘Like Family’
Milwaukee always lacked the size and numbers of Chicago, but when punk rock emerged at the end of the '70s, our modest metropolis punched above its weight and nurtured more good bands than our neighbor to the south
Jul 10, 2013
Volunteer Commit Themselves to the Local Heavy Music Scene
On July 20, the criminally underrated record label Amphetamine Reptile will host a concert in Minneapolis to celebrate its more than 25-year existence. Whereas larger labels like Sub Pop often pushed to become more
Jul 2, 2013
Die Kreuzen @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The 2012 "Lest We Forget" concert brought a plethora of long-defunct Milwaukee punk and alternative bands back to life, all in the interest of paying homage to the
May 27, 2013
Lest We Forget: Our Night to Remember
One remarkable thing about last May's "Lest We Forget" concert at Turner Hall was the breadth of talent assembled under the banner of reuniting Milwaukee's early-'80s new music scene. The memorial CD from that night opens
May 21, 2013
Die Kreuzen to Play a Rare Show at Turner Hall Ballroom May 26
Milwaukee's most influential punk band, Die Kreuzen broke up in 1992, and for a long time they remained that way. During a time when seemingly every other Milwaukee band was reuniting, Die Kreuzen remained happily defunct. It was only last year th..
Feb 11, 2013
MKEpunk.com's Most Downloaded Albums of 2012
Like so many wide-eyed blogs, MKEpunk.com launched several years ago with a noble premise: to archive rare and out of print music from Wisconsin punk, ska and metal bands. Where most similarly styled projects fizzle out after a few months, though,..
Jan 2, 2013