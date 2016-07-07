Diet
Skip Rope Not Your Workout
Photo via Charles Dawley, Flickr CCYou may not always have a 30 or 60 minutes, butI’ll bet you can find 15 minutes to get that blood flowing. A basic jump rope can save you when you’re ina time crunch and help you in a variety of ways. It’.. more
Jul 7, 2016 3:15 PM Linda Kessler Health & Wellness
How to Get Back to Your Goal Weight
Photo Courtesy Alan Levine, Flickr CCIt’s March! Spring is in the air, and you feel it! Well, onsome days you do. Days are longer and brighter. The gray sky gives way to sun,and the chill lifts, pushing off the seasonal depression. All this .. more
Mar 22, 2016 6:10 PM Linda Kessler Health & Wellness
Health Fest 2015
The Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is offering afamily oriented start to this Valentine's Day with Health Fest 2015. Between 10a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, the organization, which has been enriching thelives of Milwaukee residents for 70 years,.. more
Feb 12, 2015 4:41 PM Terrance Walker Around MKE
Toward a New Politics of Food
The easiest way to explain Gallup's discovery that millions of Americans are eating fewer fruits and vegetables than they ate last year is to simply crack a snarky joke about Whole Foods really being "Whole Paycheck." Rooted in the old limo... more
Jul 15, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 3 Comments
Are There Any Foods That Help With E.D.?
I just read your article about erectile dysfunction and I agree with your answer. I, too, do not have as good of an erection as in the past. I am 56, and it seems that it started at about 50 years old, like your article said. There is no pr... more
Mar 17, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Pecha Kucha
Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Death to the Dictator! (Sarah Crichton Books/Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Afsaneh Moqadam
A year after the massive protests against the rigged re-election of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, his regime remains in power and opposition leaders have been silenced—or at least the Western media has turned its ears elsewhere. Wr... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 3 Comments