RSS

Dildos

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more

Feb 21, 2017 8:27 PM On Music

I’m a cis-lady sleeping with a cis-dude. [For readers unfamiliar with the terms cis- and cisgender, check out this brief definition: http://www.basicrights.org/uncategorized/trans-101-cisgender/. —Laura] My partner has real trouble getting ... more

Nov 27, 2013 1:17 AM Sexpress

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about finding condoms that are comfortable for larger penises. A reader on Twitter responded, “Condom size is a problem for small penises, too!” TRUTH. So this column is dedicated to more

Mar 14, 2013 2:18 AM Sexpress

My wife and I purchased the Share Petite double dildo from the Tool Shed and have tried to use it. We have the problem of the larger end not fitting into my wife. Could we be doing something wrong? Is there a certain way to insert it? more

Aug 4, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress

One of the most frequently asked questions at the Tool Shed concerns sex toys made of glass. This question usually comes up as people walk past the case where our glass toys are displayed and say something like, "Oooh... glass. Those are so... more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES