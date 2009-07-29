RSS

Dillard

6 outs at the warning track in less than 5 innings. Jason Kendall must have given lessons at BP Ok not a pretty beginning for the offense but to be fair, this guy has just 3.2 IP - not exactly easy to know his stuff. REALLY impressed with Tim .. more

Jul 29, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Though they're most likely all going to spend the season in AAA, the Brewers signed  right-hander Tim Dillard, left-hander MitchStetter, infielders Alcides Escobar, Mat Gamel and Casey McGehee,infielder/outfielder Brad Nelson and catcher Angel S.. more

Feb 2, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

BB King, the KING of the Blues will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater on Friday, October 31 at 8 pm. The Street Team will be present ,Promotions more

Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

Thank you BrewerFan.net for being the first to have this news:                                     In this audio interview while in New Orleans, Nashville Manager Frank Kremblas reveals the names of eight Sounds who have been told th.. more

Aug 30, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2524.jpe

The Skylight Opera Theatre ends its season this afternoon with a final production of the The Spitfire Grill ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1481.jpe

Asthe unhappy husband in Married Life, Harry (Chris Cooper) is banality curdled at the edg Married Life, ,Film more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES