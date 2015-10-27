Dim Sum
Get the Party Started at Merriment Social
The word “merriment” is defined as fun, gaiety and enjoyment, and Merriment Social is just that. It’s more than dinner—it is a social, festive activity. The craft cocktails are creative libations that are a generous pour and have fun sig... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:37 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Celebrate Asian Culture This Weekend
Experience Asian culture at its colorful best. Milwaukee’spremier showcase for Asian culture. Asia Fest of Milwaukee is an experience ofmusic, dance, food and fellowship binding cultures from across Asia into acolorful, vibrant, and delicious f.. more
Jul 6, 2015 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Try Peony's Dim Sum Menu
In the Chinatown neighborhood of big cities, you will always find a dim sum restaurant. They are usually busiest at lunchtime, during which servers push metal steam carts around the dining room and allow patrons to choose from any of the of... more
Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Steve Miller Band w/ Dave Mason
Steve Miller is one of the most successful musicians ever to come out of Milwaukee, an esteemed blues guitarist who crossed over into pop-rock stardom with his 1973 album, The Joker . Singles came easily to him for the rest of more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peony’s Authentic Chinese Food
Dimsum, the Chinese equivalent of tapas or small plates, makes for aunique dining experience. Larger restaurants boast cart service, withnumerous carts bearing a variety of items. One former Milwaukee,Dining Out more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview