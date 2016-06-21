RSS

Dima Pochtarev

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Local Music

localmusic_raplords.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Local Music

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

You’d be hard pressed to find a pair of local rappers more mismatched than Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy. The living embodiment of an early Beastie Boys single, Coppafeel is one of the Milwaukee rap scene’s great misfit more

Apr 17, 2013 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES