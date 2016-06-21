Dima Pochtarev

RSS
Vincent VanGREAT Taps His Joyful Side on “UnGREATful
Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Broaden Their Scope as Raplords
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy, Milwaukee’s Hip-Hop Odd Couple
You’d be hard pressed to find a pair of local rappers more mismatched than Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy. The living embodiment of an early Beastie Boys single, Coppafeel is one of the Milwaukee rap scene’s great misfit more
Apr 17, 2013 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
