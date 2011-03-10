RSS
Dimitri Toscas
Women Are Like That at The Skylight
Mozart was only 34 when his comic opera Cosi Fan Tutte debuted. It was January of 1790. He would die in December of the following year. Over 200 years later, The Skylight Opera Theatre brings it to the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center in a n.. more
Mar 10, 2011 4:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Coming to the Milwaukee Symphony: Mahler's Eighth
June 12-14 Andreas Delfs will conduct the Milwaukee premiere of Mahler's 8th Symphony. De wild ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music 1 Comments
Mary Nohl
Back in the '70s it was a ritual for many Milwaukee high school students-the drive to fart Mary Nohl Inside & Outside: Biography of the Artist ,Books more
May 5, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 3 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!