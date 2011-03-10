RSS

Dimitri Toscas

Mozart was only 34 when his comic opera Cosi Fan Tutte debuted. It was January of 1790. He would die in December of the following year. Over 200 years later, The Skylight Opera Theatre brings it to the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center in a n.. more

Mar 10, 2011 4:59 AM Theater

June 12-14 Andreas Delfs will conduct the Milwaukee premiere of Mahler's 8th Symphony. De wild ,Classical Music/Dance more

May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

blogimage6426.jpe

Back in the '70s it was a ritual for many Milwaukee high school students-the drive to fart Mary Nohl Inside & Outside: Biography of the Artist ,Books more

May 5, 2009 12:00 AM Books 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES