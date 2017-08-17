Dimoda Pizza
The Former 'Most Interesting Man in the World' to Make an Appearance at DiModa Pizza
On Saturday, August 19 from 7-9 p.m., Jonathan Goldsmith, whoyou may know from his time as Dos Equis’s Most Interesting Man in the World,will be making a personal appearance at DiModa Pizza & Hotspot. Guests will be able to meet Goldsmith.. more
Aug 17, 2017 7:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
More Choices for Breakfast, Pizza and Polynesian, Plus Rebooting the Ambassador Hotel
This month in dining, the Ambassador Hotel revamps its drinking and dining options, a combined breakfast spot and art gallery opens in north Bay View and a new style of pizza comes to Milwaukee. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:26 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Big Boys
Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee