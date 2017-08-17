RSS

Dimoda Pizza

jonathangoldsmith.jpg.jpe

On Saturday, August 19 from 7-9 p.m., Jonathan Goldsmith, whoyou may know from his time as Dos Equis’s Most Interesting Man in the World,will be making a personal appearance at DiModa Pizza & Hotspot. Guests will be able to meet Goldsmith.. more

Aug 17, 2017 7:28 PM Around MKE

diningout_dimoda_b.jpg.jpe

This month in dining, the Ambassador Hotel revamps its drinking and dining options, a combined breakfast spot and art gallery opens in north Bay View and a new style of pizza comes to Milwaukee. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:26 PM Dining Out

blogimage13784.jpe

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES