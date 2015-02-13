RSS

Diner

aroundmke_miafamigliahalescorners.jpg.jpe

Mia Famiglia / via Facebook

Mia Famiglia inHales Corners has closed, and its chef is working to open a new restaurant inWaukesha this spring. Tom White Jr. says the new restaurant at 225 South St.will have a condensed menu of small plates, sandwiches and seasonal items. T.. more

Feb 13, 2015 4:50 PM Around MKE

blogimage19588.jpe

Open since April, the North Avenue Grill (7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) brings high quality and 21st-century variety to a classic diner format. The lunch counter is lined with swivel stools and there are comfortable booths along the facing... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11244.jpe

Tucked away off MCTS bus Route 21 on North Avenue, more than a stone’s throw from what might be considered Milwaukee’s fashion district, Boutique Revolution and Gallery (5209 W. North Ave.) offers a haven for art and community, an incubator... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES