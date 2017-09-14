RSS

Dining Lists

oscars.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/Oscarsonpierce

Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more

Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Dining Out

phoenixmain.jpg.jpe

Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more

Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Brew City Booze

summerfestfoodsmain.jpg.jpe

Summerfest recently revealed this year's new food lineup, and there's practically a new item for each of the fest's 50 years in business. I was able to try some of the new foods at,Brew City Booze more

Jun 8, 2017 1:14 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

theoutsidermain.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more

May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Brew City Booze

sala.jpg.jpe

Whether you’re in the mood for burgers or sushi, you can find what you’re hungry for in the Shepherd Express’ City Guide Dining Guide. more

Apr 11, 2017 12:02 AM City Guide

kegelsmainbcb.jpg.jpe

There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more

Mar 3, 2017 1:40 PM Brew City Booze 7 Comments

movidaeatdrink.jpg.jpe

Todd Lazarski shares his picks for the six best ethnic food neighborhoods in Milwaukee. more

Feb 7, 2017 11:24 AM Eat/Drink

easytygersmallplatesmain.jpg.jpe

Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more

Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

engineco3brunch.jpg.jpe

The tradition of not-quite-breakfast-not-quite-lunch is alive and well here in Wisconsin. more

Jan 12, 2017 9:20 AM Brew City Booze 3 Comments

comfortfoodmain.jpg.jpe

Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more

Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

ervsmug.jpg.jpe

Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more

Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Brew City Booze

elcomedor.jpg.jpe

Todd Lazarski shares five great places to eat pastor tacos in Milwaukee. more

Nov 30, 2016 12:07 AM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

kozs.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans love their dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyal to their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar” isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies and warm, humble ... more

Nov 10, 2016 10:14 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

beans.jpg.jpe

Chili season is in full swing. The weather has turned blustery and football has taken over Sundays. Many people cook chili at home, but like all comfort food, sometimes it just tastes best when it's cooked for you. Here are 10 of the best p... more

Oct 13, 2016 10:38 AM Brew City Booze

goodkindbcb.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers andfrench fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matterwhat kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there areall kinds to choose from. Here are .. more

Sep 16, 2016 2:06 PM Brew City Booze 3 Comments

skybox.jpg.jpe

Photo by Lacey Muszynski

Fall is on its way, and that means football. Packerspreseason games start this week already—can you believe it? I love cooking abig pot of chili and staying in for the games, but watching a Packers game at asports bar is something I have to do .. more

Aug 12, 2016 3:10 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

image001.jpg.jpe

Pictured: Lakefront Brewery

I'm always on the lookout for new alcoholic beverages, andthere's certainly no shortage of products hitting the market. Here are some I'mmost excited for; hopefully you'll find a new favorite too. All Together Now HopfenweizenThis new brew.. more

Aug 4, 2016 9:21 PM Brew City Booze

ironhorse.jpg.jpe

Iron Horse Hotel, Facebook

As unlikely as it may seem right now, summer will eventuallymake an appearance in Milwaukee. So when those couple months of hot, sunny daysfinally get here, we take advantage of them as best we can--by drinking outside.Here are some of the best.. more

May 12, 2016 2:56 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

albertos.jpg.jpe

Photo by Lacey Muszynski

Cinco de Mayo is coming up, and however dubious that“holiday” is, I will not pass up an excuse to eat Mexican food. So whateveryour reasons are for eating tacos and drinking tequila, give one of these fivespots a try anytime of the year.  .. more

Apr 28, 2016 2:28 PM Brew City Booze 4 Comments

rochester.jpg.jpe

Rochester Deli, Facebook

With St. Patrick's Day looming next week, many people willbe hankering for corned beef. I don't know about you, but I prefer to eat mycorned beef on a sandwich as opposed to straight out of a pot of boiling waterwith a a chunk of cabbage. Lucki.. more

Mar 11, 2016 4:48 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES