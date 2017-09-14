Dining Lists
Where to Find Milwaukee's Best Cheap Eats
Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more
Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Bars
Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more
Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
13 Must-try New Foods at Summerfest
Summerfest recently revealed this year's new food lineup, and there's practically a new item for each of the fest's 50 years in business. I was able to try some of the new foods at,Brew City Booze more
Jun 8, 2017 1:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Patios Built for Summer Drinking
The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more
May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee Dining Guide 2017
Whether you’re in the mood for burgers or sushi, you can find what you’re hungry for in the Shepherd Express’ City Guide Dining Guide. more
Apr 11, 2017 12:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
The Best Restaurants in West Allis
There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more
Mar 3, 2017 1:40 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 7 Comments
Milwaukee’s Six Great Ethnic Eating Strips
Todd Lazarski shares his picks for the six best ethnic food neighborhoods in Milwaukee. more
Feb 7, 2017 11:24 AM Todd Lazarski Eat/Drink
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurants for Small Plates
Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Top Five Brunches
The tradition of not-quite-breakfast-not-quite-lunch is alive and well here in Wisconsin. more
Jan 12, 2017 9:20 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 3 Comments
10 MKE Restaurants to Get Your Comfort Food Fix
Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more
Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Top Five Bars to Visit During the Holidays
Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more
Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
What About those Pastor Tacos?
Todd Lazarski shares five great places to eat pastor tacos in Milwaukee. more
Nov 30, 2016 12:07 AM Todd Lazarski Eat/Drink 1 Comments
11 Dive Bars You Must Visit in Milwaukee
Milwaukeeans love their dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyal to their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar” isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies and warm, humble ... more
Nov 10, 2016 10:14 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
10 of the Best Chili Bowls in Milwaukee
Chili season is in full swing. The weather has turned blustery and football has taken over Sundays. Many people cook chili at home, but like all comfort food, sometimes it just tastes best when it's cooked for you. Here are 10 of the best p... more
Oct 13, 2016 10:38 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee's Top Burgers
Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers andfrench fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matterwhat kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there areall kinds to choose from. Here are .. more
Sep 16, 2016 2:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 3 Comments
5 of Milwaukee's Best Sports Bars
Fall is on its way, and that means football. Packerspreseason games start this week already—can you believe it? I love cooking abig pot of chili and staying in for the games, but watching a Packers game at asports bar is something I have to do .. more
Aug 12, 2016 3:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
Five New Boozy Beverages to Try
I'm always on the lookout for new alcoholic beverages, andthere's certainly no shortage of products hitting the market. Here are some I'mmost excited for; hopefully you'll find a new favorite too. All Together Now HopfenweizenThis new brew.. more
Aug 4, 2016 9:21 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee's Best Patios for Drinking
As unlikely as it may seem right now, summer will eventuallymake an appearance in Milwaukee. So when those couple months of hot, sunny daysfinally get here, we take advantage of them as best we can--by drinking outside.Here are some of the best.. more
May 12, 2016 2:56 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Top Mexican Eats
Cinco de Mayo is coming up, and however dubious that“holiday” is, I will not pass up an excuse to eat Mexican food. So whateveryour reasons are for eating tacos and drinking tequila, give one of these fivespots a try anytime of the year. .. more
Apr 28, 2016 2:28 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 4 Comments
Where to Get Great Reubens Around MKE
With St. Patrick's Day looming next week, many people willbe hankering for corned beef. I don't know about you, but I prefer to eat mycorned beef on a sandwich as opposed to straight out of a pot of boiling waterwith a a chunk of cabbage. Lucki.. more
Mar 11, 2016 4:48 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments