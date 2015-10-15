Dining Preview
Ward’s House of Prime and Point Brewery Team Up to Create Point Burger Bar
Ward’s House of Prime Owner and Operator Brian Ward has partnered with Stevens Point Brewery to create Point Burger Bar, a build-a-burger and craft beer restaurant set to open Nov. 11 on Milwauke,Dining Preview more
Oct 15, 2015 12:45 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Support Wisconsin in the Thomas' brand Hometown Breakfast Battle
In honor of its 135th anniversary, Thomas’ has launched the Hometown Breakfast Battle, a friendly breakfast competition featuring 135 of America’s chefs from 135 cities who have created their o,Dining Preview more
Sep 22, 2015 9:46 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Authentic Bavarian Experience at Old Town Beer Hall
After a $75,000 renovation, Germantown's Old Town Inn will reopen Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. as Old Town Beer Hall. more
Sep 4, 2015 12:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
A Downhome Brewpub in Bay View
While most local brewpubs are big productions, typically the product of veteran restaurateurs, multiple investors and towers of market research, Bay View’s new District 14 Brewery and Pub (2273 S. Howell Ave., next to Café Lulu) opts for a ... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Gluten-Free Flavors
Gluten free surfaced with a slightly dowdy reputation a few years back not unlike the image of “health food” 30 years ago. Lingering doubts about gluten-free flavor should be put to rest by the latest cookbook from Jillian Lagasse and J... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:08 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Lionheart Spices
After years of being bored by the bland barbecue spice blends available at their local grocery store, brothers Luke and Peter Leonhardt began experimenting to create their own signature blend. The results were so popular with friends and f... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:05 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
The Cheel, Metro Milwaukee’s First Nepali Restaurant
Thiensville has a charmingly appointed Nepali fusion restaurant, The Cheel. more
Oct 15, 2014 2:24 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 1 Comments
The New Sausage in Town
In a region so well known for a love of bratwurst, it may be hard for a newcomer to carve out a place of recognition. Peruse the aisle of local grocery stores, and you’ll more
Oct 15, 2014 1:54 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Engine Company No. 3
Walker’s Point continues to be an incubator for restaurant innovation. The past few years have seen fine restaurants like Braise and c. 1880 set high standards while more
Oct 15, 2014 1:50 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
New at Hi Hat Lounge
The Hi Hat Lounge has hired Nick Chartier as their new bar manager. more
Oct 14, 2014 3:57 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Bunzel’s Family Tradition
If shopping at big-box grocery stores depresses you and makes you long for a more personal, less utilitarian experience, maybe it’s time for you to visit a West Side more
Oct 7, 2014 10:19 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Mr. Wok’s Malaysian Menu
Mr. Wok Pan Asian (2128 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) serves good, reasonably priced Chinese and Thai food, but that wouldn’t be the primary reason to trek to Silvernail Plaza. Mr. Wok is one of the few Wisconsin restaurants to feature Malaysi... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:17 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 1 Comments
Tres Hermanos’ Eclectic Mexican Menu
One of Milwaukee’s enduring Mexican restaurants, Tres Hermanos is family owned and operated, providing catering and entertainment services in addition to maintaining its Lincoln Avenue location. Modestly sized and brightly decorated, a mura... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:15 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Dino’s Revives Italian Family Tradition in Riverwest
Tucked away in a residential pocket of Riverwest, Dino’s (808 E. Chambers St.) has undergone plenty of changes since it first opened as a neighborhood tavern in 1968 more
Oct 1, 2014 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 4 Comments
Sanford to Celebrate 25 Years
The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more
Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM John Reiss Dining Preview
Chef Irvine’s Cooking Challenge
Everyone loves to watch a good cooking challenge, though most often we only get to enjoy the action on a TV screen. Well Milwaukeeans, here is your chance to watch an incredible chef take the stage in person. Robert Irvine, host of The Food... more
Oct 1, 2014 1:50 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Thai-namite at the Public Market
Tha-namite, the sushi and Thai bistro, has opened recently in the Milwaukee Public Market. more
Sep 30, 2014 1:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
North Shore Boulangerie
Take one step inside Shorewood’s North Shore Boulangerie (4401 N. Oakland Ave.), and the heavenly smells of fresh bakery and coffee will transport your senses to a bustling Parisian café. The bakery is open for counter-served breakfast dai... more
Sep 24, 2014 2:45 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Colectivo Expands with Troubadour Bakery, Keg Company Beer
Now in its 20th year of operation, Milwaukee’s Colectivo (formerly Alterra) is still a favorite for its hot and cold beverages and delicious bakery, sandwiches and goodies. Colectivo prepares all its own bakery items from scratch. Early thi... more
Sep 24, 2014 2:02 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview 1 Comments
The New HÅm in Bayshore
It’s been a long wait for HÅm Wood Fired Grill to finally open. Housed in the former Coa, at the Bayshore Town Center, HÅm is owned by the SURG Restaurant Group more
Sep 23, 2014 12:08 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview