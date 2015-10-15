RSS

Dining Preview

Ward’s House of Prime Owner and Operator Brian Ward has partnered with Stevens Point Brewery to create Point Burger Bar, a build-a-burger and craft beer restaurant set to open Nov. 11 on Milwauke,Dining Preview more

Oct 15, 2015 12:45 AM Dining Preview

In honor of its 135th anniversary, Thomas’ has launched the Hometown Breakfast Battle, a friendly breakfast competition featuring 135 of America’s chefs from 135 cities who have created their o,Dining Preview more

Sep 22, 2015 9:46 AM Dining Preview

After a $75,000 renovation, Germantown's Old Town Inn will reopen Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. as Old Town Beer Hall. more

Sep 4, 2015 12:40 AM Dining Preview

While most local brewpubs are big productions, typically the product of veteran restaurateurs, multiple investors and towers of market research, Bay View’s new District 14 Brewery and Pub (2273 S. Howell Ave., next to Café Lulu) opts for a ... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:14 PM Dining Preview

Gluten free surfaced with a slightly dowdy reputation a few years back not unlike the image of “health food” 30 years ago. Lingering doubts about gluten-free flavor should be put to rest by the latest cookbook from Jillian Lagasse and J... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:08 PM Dining Preview

After years of being bored by the bland barbecue spice blends available at their local grocery store, brothers Luke and Peter Leonhardt began experimenting to create their own signature blend. The results were so popular with friends and f... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:05 PM Dining Preview

Thiensville has a charmingly appointed Nepali fusion restaurant, The Cheel. more

Oct 15, 2014 2:24 PM Dining Preview 1 Comments

In a region so well known for a love of bratwurst, it may be hard for a newcomer to carve out a place of recognition. Peruse the aisle of local grocery stores, and you’ll more

Oct 15, 2014 1:54 PM Dining Preview

Walker’s Point continues to be an incubator for restaurant innovation. The past few years have seen fine restaurants like Braise and c. 1880 set high standards while more

Oct 15, 2014 1:50 PM Dining Preview

The Hi Hat Lounge has hired Nick Chartier as their new bar manager. more

Oct 14, 2014 3:57 PM Dining Preview

If shopping at big-box grocery stores depresses you and makes you long for a more personal, less utilitarian experience, maybe it’s time for you to visit a West Side more

Oct 7, 2014 10:19 PM Dining Preview

Mr. Wok Pan Asian (2128 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) serves good, reasonably priced Chinese and Thai food, but that wouldn’t be the primary reason to trek to Silvernail Plaza. Mr. Wok is one of the few Wisconsin restaurants to feature Malaysi... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:17 PM Dining Preview 1 Comments

One of Milwaukee’s enduring Mexican restaurants, Tres Hermanos is family owned and operated, providing catering and entertainment services in addition to maintaining its Lincoln Avenue location. Modestly sized and brightly decorated, a mura... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:15 PM Dining Preview

Tucked away in a residential pocket of Riverwest, Dino’s (808 E. Chambers St.) has undergone plenty of changes since it first opened as a neighborhood tavern in 1968 more

Oct 1, 2014 2:00 AM Dining Preview 4 Comments

The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more

Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM Dining Preview

Everyone loves to watch a good cooking challenge, though most often we only get to enjoy the action on a TV screen. Well Milwaukeeans, here is your chance to watch an incredible chef take the stage in person. Robert Irvine, host of The Food... more

Oct 1, 2014 1:50 AM Dining Preview

Tha-namite, the sushi and Thai bistro, has opened recently in the Milwaukee Public Market. more

Sep 30, 2014 1:45 PM Dining Preview

Take one step inside Shorewood’s North Shore Boulangerie (4401 N. Oakland Ave.), and the heavenly smells of fresh bakery and coffee will transport your senses to a bustling Parisian café. The bakery is open for counter-served breakfast dai... more

Sep 24, 2014 2:45 AM Dining Preview

Now in its 20th year of operation, Milwaukee’s Colectivo (formerly Alterra) is still a favorite for its hot and cold beverages and delicious bakery, sandwiches and goodies. Colectivo prepares all its own bakery items from scratch. Early thi... more

Sep 24, 2014 2:02 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

It’s been a long wait for HÅm Wood Fired Grill to finally open. Housed in the former Coa, at the Bayshore Town Center, HÅm is owned by the SURG Restaurant Group more

Sep 23, 2014 12:08 AM Dining Preview

