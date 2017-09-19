RSS

One of the summer’s highly anticipated restaurant openings, The Diplomat, serves big flavors in the form of small plates and refined American cuisine. Chef Dane Baldwin, along with his staff, bring decades of experience working in Milwaukee... more

Sep 19, 2017 1:38 PM Dining Out

Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more

Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Dining Out

On The Way Café is an upscale establishment that’s counter service, but classy. Customers dining in or ordering carryout can choose from a menu featuring organic, non-GMO and antibiotic-free breakfast items, soups, salads, sandwiches, burge... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:29 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more

Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM On Music

Milwaukee’s StandEatDrink Hospitality Group’s most recent venture, the aggressively hip Yokohama—subtitled: A Ramen Joint—occupies the space of the defunct Yield bar in the East North Avenue neighborhood. It offers karaoke along with Asian ... more

Sep 5, 2017 2:18 PM Dining Out

San Giorgio, the new, next-door opening by the owners of Calderone Club offers “Vera Pizza Napoletana." more

Sep 5, 2017 9:22 AM Dining Out

Iron Horse Hotel’s Smyth Restaurant’s Executive Chef Joshua Rogers shares his love of Bavette la Boucherie. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:41 PM Dining Out

The dog days of summer have slowed down Milwaukee’s new restaurant boom only slightly, with three notable opening in the past month: The Diplomat, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop and Snifters Tapas & Spirits. This month in closings, Hinterl... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:26 PM Dining Out

Vegetarians, or anyone with an appreciation for healthful food, should make a point of seeking out Café Manna in Brookfield. The menu offers options that weave influences of world cuisines into scratch-made, raw, vegetarian, vegan and glute... more

Aug 22, 2017 2:38 PM Dining Out

The Love Shack on the border of the Third Ward and Walker’s Point, offers great tiki cocktails and fun Hawaiian small plates. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:17 PM Dining Out

The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Named for F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Fitz sets the tone for a look back at the remarkable period of time when creativity brought about bold movements in art, literature and design. The newly renovated dining area at the historic Ambassador Ho... more

Aug 8, 2017 3:09 PM Dining Out

What do you get when you cross a Mexican taqueria with the sterling reputation of Justin Carlisle and his wife, Lucia Muñoz, and sprinkle in some gentrification for good measure? The Laughing Taco. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:04 PM Dining Out

At first glimpse El Tsunami (2001 W. Lincoln Ave.) is another of a piece in the unknowable strip of the greasy calorie corridor that is Lincoln Avenue. more

Jul 31, 2017 9:35 AM Dining Out

When choosing a spot besides Balzac, chef Ronnie Oldham tends to go for convenience and comfort food. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:31 PM Dining Out

This month in dining, the Ambassador Hotel revamps its drinking and dining options, a combined breakfast spot and art gallery opens in north Bay View and a new style of pizza comes to Milwaukee. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:26 PM Dining Out

A new French restaurant, Maison, opened in the spot that once housed Meritage. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:21 PM Dining Out

Stella Van Buren in Downtown Milwaukee’s new Westin Hotel has the kind of Italian American comfort food you would find at a red-and-white-checkered tablecloth restaurant, but also the kind of small plates selection and outstanding steak men... more

Jul 11, 2017 2:43 PM Dining Out

Ardent is one of the finest dining experiences Milwaukee has to offer; something every Milwaukeean should put on their bucket list. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:25 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

Odd Duck’s Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber discuss their favorite Bay View restaurants. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:12 PM Dining Out

