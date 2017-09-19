Dining
Small Plates with Big Flavors at Brady Street’s Diplomat
One of the summer’s highly anticipated restaurant openings, The Diplomat, serves big flavors in the form of small plates and refined American cuisine. Chef Dane Baldwin, along with his staff, bring decades of experience working in Milwaukee... more
Sep 19, 2017 1:38 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Where to Find Milwaukee's Best Cheap Eats
Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more
Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Healthy, Organic Options Abound at On The Way Café
On The Way Café is an upscale establishment that’s counter service, but classy. Customers dining in or ordering carryout can choose from a menu featuring organic, non-GMO and antibiotic-free breakfast items, soups, salads, sandwiches, burge... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:29 PM Sheila Julson Dining Out 1 Comments
Stream the Earnest, Flannel-Coated Debut From Milwaukee Alt-Rock Enthusiasts Sundial Mottos
It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more
Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ramen, Karaoke and Korean Tacos at Yokohama
Milwaukee’s StandEatDrink Hospitality Group’s most recent venture, the aggressively hip Yokohama—subtitled: A Ramen Joint—occupies the space of the defunct Yield bar in the East North Avenue neighborhood. It offers karaoke along with Asian ... more
Sep 5, 2017 2:18 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
Whiffs of Napoli at San Giorgio Pizzeria
San Giorgio, the new, next-door opening by the owners of Calderone Club offers “Vera Pizza Napoletana." more
Sep 5, 2017 9:22 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out
Where They Eat: Joshua Rogers, Executive Chef, Smyth
Iron Horse Hotel’s Smyth Restaurant’s Executive Chef Joshua Rogers shares his love of Bavette la Boucherie. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Small Plates, Pastry and Local Ingredients on the East Side, West Side and Walker's Point
The dog days of summer have slowed down Milwaukee’s new restaurant boom only slightly, with three notable opening in the past month: The Diplomat, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop and Snifters Tapas & Spirits. This month in closings, Hinterl... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:26 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Brookfield's Café Manna Is a Vegetarian's Paradise
Vegetarians, or anyone with an appreciation for healthful food, should make a point of seeking out Café Manna in Brookfield. The menu offers options that weave influences of world cuisines into scratch-made, raw, vegetarian, vegan and glute... more
Aug 22, 2017 2:38 PM Sheila Julson Dining Out
Drinks Rule at The Love Shack (But Don't Forget Hawaiian Small Plates)
The Love Shack on the border of the Third Ward and Walker’s Point, offers great tiki cocktails and fun Hawaiian small plates. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:17 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Milwaukee Burger Week Guide 2017
The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out 1 Comments
Ambassador Hotel Brings Back 'Great Gatsby' Days With Sophisticated Takes on American Classics
Named for F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Fitz sets the tone for a look back at the remarkable period of time when creativity brought about bold movements in art, literature and design. The newly renovated dining area at the historic Ambassador Ho... more
Aug 8, 2017 3:09 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Trendy Space and Classic Flavors at The Laughing Taco
What do you get when you cross a Mexican taqueria with the sterling reputation of Justin Carlisle and his wife, Lucia Muñoz, and sprinkle in some gentrification for good measure? The Laughing Taco. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Spending Time at El Tsunami
At first glimpse El Tsunami (2001 W. Lincoln Ave.) is another of a piece in the unknowable strip of the greasy calorie corridor that is Lincoln Avenue. more
Jul 31, 2017 9:35 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out
Where They Eat: Ronnie Oldham, chef, Balzac Wine Bar
When choosing a spot besides Balzac, chef Ronnie Oldham tends to go for convenience and comfort food. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
More Choices for Breakfast, Pizza and Polynesian, Plus Rebooting the Ambassador Hotel
This month in dining, the Ambassador Hotel revamps its drinking and dining options, a combined breakfast spot and art gallery opens in north Bay View and a new style of pizza comes to Milwaukee. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:26 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Maison is Washington Heights' Home for French Cuisine
A new French restaurant, Maison, opened in the spot that once housed Meritage. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:21 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Italian Comfort Food (Plus Small Plates and Craft Cocktails) at Stella Van Buren
Stella Van Buren in Downtown Milwaukee’s new Westin Hotel has the kind of Italian American comfort food you would find at a red-and-white-checkered tablecloth restaurant, but also the kind of small plates selection and outstanding steak men... more
Jul 11, 2017 2:43 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Ardent Serves a One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience
Ardent is one of the finest dining experiences Milwaukee has to offer; something every Milwaukeean should put on their bucket list. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:25 AM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out 1 Comments
Where They Eat: Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber, Owners, Odd Duck and Hello Falafel
Odd Duck’s Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber discuss their favorite Bay View restaurants. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out